How Kate Middleton's Latest Royal Blue Look Connects to Meghan Markle

Watch : Kate Middleton Sparkles in Rare Diamond Tiara!

Kate Middleton's latest fashion moment is bringing the high tea.

The Princess of Wales commanded the room in a vibrant blue gown at the 2023 Royal Variety Performance on Nov. 30.

For the special occasion, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Kate wowed in a regal Safiyaa gown that featured a diamond-adorned neckline and dramatic puffed long-sleeves with slits that swept the floors.

She paired her eye-catching look with the sapphire engagement ring Prince William gave her in 2010, matching suede heels and her signature blowout waves.

What's more? Kate's head-turning ensemble made quite the statement—literally. In fact, the 41-year-old's enchanting attire included several connections to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

For one, Kate's look resembled the bright blue caped gown from Safiyaa that Meghan wore during a 2018 state dinner in Suva, Fiji. At the time, she was pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first child, Archie Harrison, now 4.