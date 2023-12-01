How Kate Middleton's Latest Royal Blue Look Connects to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton wowed in a bright blue Safiyaa gown at the 2023 Royal Variety Performance on Nov. 30, which resembled a look Meghan Markle wore in 2018 from the same designer.

Kate Middleton's latest fashion moment is bringing the high tea.

The Princess of Wales commanded the room in a vibrant blue gown at the 2023 Royal Variety Performance on Nov. 30.

For the special occasion, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Kate wowed in a regal Safiyaa gown that featured a diamond-adorned neckline and dramatic puffed long-sleeves with slits that swept the floors.

She paired her eye-catching look with the sapphire engagement ring Prince William gave her in 2010, matching suede heels and her signature blowout waves.

What's more? Kate's head-turning ensemble made quite the statement—literally. In fact, the 41-year-old's enchanting attire included several connections to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle

For one, Kate's look resembled the bright blue caped gown from Safiyaa that Meghan wore during a 2018 state dinner in Suva, Fiji. At the time, she was pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first child, Archie Harrison, now 4.

That same year, the former Suits actress wore a black-and-white sequin getup (also from Safiyaa) to the Royal Variety Performance. Meghan's dazzling design featured embellished leaf motifs that adorably wrapped around her growing baby bump.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate's subtle reference to Meghan's style in 2018 comes after Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, detailed alleged friction between the sister-in-laws.

A source who previously worked for Kate said in the book that she was never a big fan of Meghan. Another source who knows the British royal family noted that Kate doesn't trust Harry and Meghan anymore "after all their interviews." 

E! News has reached out to Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and reps for Harry and Meghan for comment on the book's allegations but has not heard back.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

While Kate's latest fashion moment could be pure coincidence or riddled with meaning, you'll want to keep scrolling to see all of her style statements over the years.

