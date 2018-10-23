Expecting a Boy? Meghan Markle's Baby Blue Gown Raises Eyebrows

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 5:35 AM
Meghan Markle is a true-blue style icon.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour resumed Tuesday, as they attended a reception and State Dinner hosted by Jioji Konrote, the President of Fiji. Prince Harry and his wife posed for photos with First Lady Sarote Konrote and Parliament Speaker Dr. Jiko Luveni upon their arrival, with the pregnant duchess once again cradling her baby bump (much to the delight of royal admirers). Meghan modeled a blue "Gingko" cape dress by Safiyaa that retails for $1,431.
While some Twitter users saw the color choice as a hint Meghan might be expecting a baby boy, The Daily Mail reported the "Fijian blue" shade was worn as a tribute to the country. Kensington Palace has not revealed the sex of the couple's child, but Harry is hoping for a girl.
Queen Elizabeth II reportedly loaned Meghan a pair of diamond earrings for the majestic evening. The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, have visited Fiji six times throughout her 66-year reign, and Harry made sure to mention his grandmother in his welcome speech at the State Dinner. "This visit is particularly nostalgic for us as a young married couple," he said. "My grandparents stayed in this very hotel, the Grand Pacific, a number of times over the years."
Harry—who is now halfway through his 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific with Meghan, his wife of five months—also made sure to recognize his hosts and the Fijian people.
"It is a great pleasure for Meghan and me to be your guests here tonight on our first visit to Fiji," Harry said. "We were overwhelmed by the warm Fijian welcome we received from the people of these beautiful islands this afternoon in Albert Park, and all the way from the airport! It really is a privilege to be here. As you know, Fiji has a long tradition of welcoming royal visitors over the years, and our two countries have enjoyed a close relationship and friendship. We share Commonwealth values and common goals—a love of rugby and a sense of humor!"
Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images
"Our ties run deep. Your soldiers fought with the British Armed Forces during the First and Second World Wars and continue to serve alongside our soldiers to this day, with more than 1,250 Fijians currently serving. I must emphasize my respect, admiration and camaraderie with the Fijian soldiers I served with in Afghanistan. We trained together, we fought together, and most importantly, we laughed together," Harry said, adding that the visit is also an opportunity "to learn more" about the Fiji's economic growth, sustainable tourism and social enterprises. "We are really looking forward to meeting the students at the University of the South Pacific and the young leaders from all walks of life. The health and sustainability of this planet depends on the younger generation, and they are full of optimism," Harry said. "So, let's listen to them."
"I'm very glad that the British Government is increasing its support for Fiji and the region, and we are proud of the long-standing collaboration between the U.K. and Fiji on climate change; and in fact, the U.K. just hosted its own Talanoa on climate change across Great Britain earlier this month. We look to Fiji to provide leadership on environmental issues which affect all of us," Harry continued, "and that have been affecting you as an island nation for many, many years."
"Fiji is a proud and vibrant culture whose people are so gentle but proud, honorable and resourceful. Your country has demonstrated its fortitude and resilience by rebuilding your communities following the devastating Cyclone Winston two years ago. You continue to smile, you continue to have hope, and you continue to share what you have with others. All over the world Fiji is renowned for its incredible natural beauty and hospitality. We, as a couple, feel very lucky to be spending part of our tour as your guests," he said. "Your Excellency, through you, I'd also like to wish the people of Fiji the very best for a successful election in November."
Harry ended his speech with a Fijian phrase, saying, "Vinaka Vakalevu."
