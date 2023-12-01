HGTV's Hilary Farr Leaving Love It or List It After 19 Seasons

One of HGTV's most popular shows is losing a beloved co-host.

Hilary Farr is leaving Love It or List It after 19 seasons—and a whopping 258 episodes—the network announced Dec. 1.

"It's been a wonderful 12 years," Farr, who co-hosted the home renovation series alongside real estate agent David Visentin, said in a statement. "I'm so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever.

The designer added, "Love It or List It has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it's time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it's a great one."

Known for her sharp tongue and no-nonsense attitude, the series, which premiered in 2011, followed Farr and Visentin as they competed to convince homeowners to either stay in their newly renovated homes or search for new listings under his guide.

As for how Visentin feels about losing his longtime sparring partner?

"Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride," he shared with fans. "I'd like to forget the mountain of ‘love its' but hey, she's a talented lady. Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does."

HGTV

Fans of Farr and Visentin's longstanding friendly rivalry can catch a marathon of Love It or List It Dec. 1 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HGTV and stream every episode of Love It or List It, as well as her solo series, Tough Love with Hilary Farr, on Max.

