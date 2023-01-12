Kathryn Dennis Is Leaving Southern Charm

Southern Charm is losing an OG castmember.
Kathryn Dennis announced she's exiting the Bravo series after eight seasons.
"What a wild ride it's been!" the 31-year-old told People in a statement. "Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it's safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine."
"It hasn't always been easy," Kathryn continued, "but I'm so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I'll never forget (and a few, even, that I'd like to)."
The Bravolebrity went on the thank fans for supporting her through all her ups and downs on the series.
"I'll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens," she said. "I'm thankful for Bravo, the producers at Haymaker and my Charleston cast mates for everything. And I'm excited for whatever comes next. If it's anything like the last decade, it'll be a memorable ride."
Much of Kathryn's time on the show chronicled her tumultuous relationship with former co-star Thomas Ravenel, with whom she shares two children—daughter Kensington Calhoun, 8, and son Saint Julien, 6, both of whom were born during her time on the show.
Southern Charm's most recent season followed Kathryn's relationship, and ultimate breakup, with boyfriend Chleb Ravenell (no relation to Thomas).
"We gave it a chance," Chleb exclusively told E! News in July of their split. "We worked at first—we were a really loving couple—and then when we moved in together, we were kind of breaking apart from each other."
He added the stress of Kathryn's ongoing custody battle with Thomas also put pressure on their relationship.
"Just to see her go through that was painful," he admitted. "I just wanted to make her happy, but with her dealing with all this, she kind of didn't realize what I was actually trying to do. She had too much going on in her mind."
