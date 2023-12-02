Amazon’s 41 Best Holiday Gift Deals Include 70% Discounts on the Most Popular Presents of 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's the most wonderful time of the year— and the most expensive. If holiday shopping is stressing you out, join the club. Thankfully, I searched around for good deals and sales so you don't have to. All you have to do is shop before while these discounts are still around.
There are so many amazing deals on Amazon, with discounts up to 70% off. Elevate your style with this sophisticated coat, which is 49% off. Take 63% off these versatile booties that go with any outfit. Stock up on scarves while they're available for half price.
Those are just some of the great deals. Here are 41 E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.
The Most Popular Amazon Holiday Deals
- Heeta Hair Scalp Massager- 110,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Dermora Foot Peel Mask- 49,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap- 42,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- BS-Mall Makeup Brush Set- 32,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- 5 Pairs Stud Earrings Set- 30,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask- 27,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask- 22,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- iMethod Eyeliner Stamp and Liquid Eyeliner- 21,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
The Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Deals
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask- 20 Pairs
These are such a great deal and they're an amazing product. They are so hydrating and super refreshing. I highly recommend keeping them in the fridge. These help me diminish under eye bags and that ever-dreaded puffiness.
They're individually wrapped, which is ideal for travel. I'm not the only one who likes them. Lisa Barlow, Kyle Richards, and Cassie Randolph have recommended these too. The Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks have 22,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap 2 Pack
Microfiber towels are super soft and they help your hair dry quickly without causing friction and frizz. These two-packs come in 13 colors and have 42,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "These things are great! Perfect for drying curly hair. I bought 7 and use one every day after I shower. They help my curls to dry without frizzing and they're amazing."
iMethod Eyeliner Stamp and Liquid Eyeliner- Waterproof
Drawing on winged eyeliner is so difficult. If you struggle, then you just need an eyeliner stamp. Instead of trying to draw two wings that look identical, use this stamp to get the same look every time. How amazing is that? You will save so much time (and nerves) when you have this stamp in your makeup bag. It also comes with a matching eyeliner pen so you can do the rest of your eye.
This top-seller has 21,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Hair Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care massager in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 110,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 23 colors. It has been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss along with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.
LuSeren Hair Clips
A good gift doesn't have to cost a ton of money. It doesn't get better than this set of claw clips. This is a gift that will definitely be used— over and over again. Each of these sets has 8 clips and there are 12 color combinations to choose from. This claw clip bundle has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display
This iron is the easiest way to get wavy hair. It doesn't get any quicker than using this one, even on super long hair. Amazon has this iron in four colors.
The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand has 19,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I'm so excited about this waver! I was never able to use a curling iron, so someone suggested this to me and I seriously cannot believe how good it works and how easy it is!"
BS-Mall Makeup Brush Set- 18 Pieces
A set of makeup brushes is the perfect purchase for a beauty enthusiast. This one has all of the essentials with 18 brushes in a protective carrying case. There are 7 colors to choose from. The bundle has 32,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
It has been recommended by Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice.
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask
An at-home spa night is the perfect gift. If you're struggling with oily skin and clogged pores, add this mud mask to your routine. It's great to remove excess oil and give your skin a deep clean, according to the brand.
It has 27,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Order this NOW. Wow!!! I'm in love with the product! Every time I use it, my skin feels and looks amazing.
Dermora Foot Peel Mask
Exfoliate and soften your feet with this game-changing peel mask. It's available in six different scents.
This (admittedly gross) satisfying foot peel mask has 49,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I bought your foot mask and I absolutely love it. Your mask is the first mask to get all of the calluses and rough skin off of my feet. My feet is baby soft, something I thought I would never experience."
Orighty Makeup Remover Cloths 12 Pack
I spend so much money on waterproof, smudge-proof makeup, so, of course, it's tough to take off at the end of the night. These cloths make that process so much easier. You don't even need soap. Just use warm water. Now, you can ditch the cleansing oil, cotton pads, and makeup wipes for good. The bundle has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
First Botany Himalayan Salt Body Scrub with Collagen and Stem Cells
The First Botany Himalayan Salt Body Scrub is part-cleanser and part-moisturizer, getting rid of dead skin cells and leave your skin endlessly soft any time you use it. This product has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kenan Thompson recommended this scrub to E! Shoppers.
Kitkitxikezan Upgraded Beard Grooming Kit
Having a beard and having a beard that looks good are two different things. This kit has all of the maintenance essentials: beard shampoo, beard conditioner, beard oil, beard balm, beard brush, beard comb, and beard scissor with a convenient storage bag.
The Upgraded Beard Grooming Kit has 39,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Holiday Fashion Deals
Grace Karin Open Front Cardigan
A cardigan is a true wardrobe essential that goes with almost any outfit. You can get this one in 26 colors. Sizes range from XS to 3X. This comfy, chic sweater has 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yousify Womens Notched Lapel Collar Double Breasted Pea Coat
Save 49% on a gorgeous coat. It adds polish to any outfit and it's a timeless style that will be on-trend forever. It comes 14 colors.
Afitne Bootcut Yoga Pants With Pockets
These are not your standard yoga pants. They have a hidden pocket in the front waistband and another in the back, so you can make sure you have your essentials with you. There are 27 colorways with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. This style has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Efan Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover
You could definitely get a pullover that looks like this from a super expensive brand, but why bother when you have this stylish option at an affordable price? It comes in 16 fashionable colorways.
Dorose Womens Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
Look chic and feel comfy in a cozy oversized sweater that strikes the perfect balance between casual and polished. There are 15 colorways to choose from.
Uaneo Cropped Puffer Vest
Add some warmth to your ensemble without the constriction of a jacket when you wear a puffy vest. It's an essential for those days with confusing weather and there are lots of colors to choose from. This style has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bestshe Women's Boho Open Front Poncho
Need to look chic in an instant? Just throw on a poncho. It's a quick way to take your look from drab to fab. There are 18 versatile colorways to choose from.
Ewedoos Leggings With Pockets
Looking for a pair of squat-proof leggings? The Ewedoos Leggings With Pockets are made from fabric that's not see-through and feels supportive. Amazon has 18 color options with sizes from XS to 3X. This pick is a customer favorite with 29,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Men's Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
A fleece zip-up is an absolute must-have. Get one in a few colors. This style comes in sizes ranging from XS to 6X. It has 29,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Balennz Golf Polos for Men (4 Pack)
You just found the ultimate golf shirt. It's lightweight, breathable, and sweat-wicking. These 4-shirt bundles come in lots of colorways. The sets have 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Holiday Shoe Deals
Jeossy Women's Ankle Boots
Save 63% on these zip-up booties, which come in 13 colors. They're comfy with non-slip heels and they go with so many outfits. These shoes have 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Athlefit Women's Chelsea Platform Ankle Boots
The lug sole trend is still going strong. Jump on this great deal and score some ankle boots in one of these 7 colorways.
Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots
These look like your standard Chelsea boots, but they're actually waterproof rainb oots. This top-seller has 16,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 15 colors.
Comwarm Women's Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers
Slippers are the perfect winter gift. These are fluffy, warm, and endlessly cute. There are 13 colors to choose from. The Comwarm Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers have 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Holiday Accessories Deals
Runbox Slim Wallets
A slim wallet is a must-have. This top-seller has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in lots of colors. Each wallet has RFID-blocking technology to prevent theft, 11 card slots, money clip, and a clear ID card slot.
Plum Feathers Super Soft Luxurious Cashmere Feel Scarf
A scarf is a winter must-have, no doubt. Get 50% off this style which comes in so many colors and has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wssxc 5 Pairs Stud Earrings Set
If you prefer a subtle diamond look on some days and you want to be a bit flashier on others, just nab this 5-pair stud earring set. It's all about options, am I right? These faux diamond stud earrings look just like the real thing for a great price. This hypoallergenic earrings set has 30,700+ five-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers.
Kaliyadi Polarized Sunglasses (3 Pack)
Protect your eyes with a stylish pair of polarized sunglasses. These three-packs come in 50+ color combinations and have 23,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses
You'll look like a star when you rock the Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses. These two-pair sets come in 16 color combinations. The shades have 13,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gitus Belt Bag
Go hands-free with the Gitus Belt Bag. You can wear this around your waist, as a shoulder bag, or even as a crossbody. It comes in 28 colors.
The Best Amazon Holiday Home Deals
Our Place Always Pan 2.0
The Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is one product that can replace many kitchen essentials. It can be used for braising, searing, steaming, sautéing, frying, boiling, baking, serving, and storing. Amazon has 4 colors to choose from.
Instant Pot 5.7QT Air Fryer Oven
Cook a healthy version of your favorite meals with this quick air fryer oven that's super easy to clean. Bake, air fry, roast, reheat, and more with this endlessly useful kitchen essential. This product has 20,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amzchef Masticating Juicer
Stop spending money on expensive fresh juices. Make your own with ease. This simple-to-use machine is a total game-changer with 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bentgo Snack Cup
Stop wasting single-use plastic and pack your snacks in these reusable, leak-proof cups. Amazon has 5 colors to choose from.
Shay Mitchell recommended this pick to E! readers.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
If you hate vacuuming, but want clean floors get this robotic vacuum which picks up dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It has 13,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp
Bring a sense of calm and warm glow to your home with the Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp. It's made from Natural Himalayan salt crystals and it emits a relaxing amber color.
This top-seller has 21,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Holiday Wellness Deals
Renpho Eyeris 2 Eye Massager with Heat
I've had this heated eye mask for 2 years and I could not be more obsessed. It's so soothing. It relieves my headaches. It helps me fall asleep. This is a gift that anyone would absolutely love.
Cleverfy Shower Steamers- 18 Pack
Turn your shower into an aromatic experience with these scented shower balms.
Benevolence LA Candle
Treat yourself to these soy wax candles infused with scented essential oils. They have a 35+ hour burn time and 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
