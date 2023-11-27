Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Plastic Surgery Speculation

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to PLASTIC SURGERY Rumors

Jennifer Lawrence has no hard feelings towards people who have assumed she's gone under the knife.

However, the 33-year-old explained that the public misconception about her getting cosmetic treatments on her face simply stems from her makeup artist Hung Vanngo's approach to glam.

"I think it's incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung," Jennifer told Kylie Jenner during a conversation for Interview Magazine published Nov. 27, "who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I've been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery."

She added, "I'm like, 'I didn't have eye surgery. I'm doing makeup.' Apparently, I've had full plastic surgery."

But the No Hard Feelings actress noted that there is another culprit for looking different over the years: aging.

"I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I'm 19 to 30," Jennifer pointed out. "Hand I'm like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I'm aging.'"