Jennifer Lopez Will Explore "Publicly Scrutinized Love Life" in This Is Me…Now Film

Waiting for tonight the official release date for Jennifer Lopez's new music?

Well, you're in luck because the singer just announced that This Is Me…Now will drop Feb. 16, 2024—and with it, a corresponding film.

"This is Me…Now: The Film is like nothing you've ever seen from JL," a Nov. 27 press release notes. "A narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life."

While This Is Me...Now marks Lopez's first new album since 2014's A.K.A., it also marks the culmination of her journey in the more than two decades since her 2002 album This Is Me…Then dropped.

And the film, directed by Dave Meyers, promises to include "impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals," per the press release.

"Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL's journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings," the release continues. "Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream."