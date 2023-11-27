Jennifer Lopez Will Explore "Publicly Scrutinized Love Life" in This Is Me…Now Film

In addition to launching her first new album in a decade early next year, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a This is Me…Now: The Film that will also take fans inside her romance with Ben Affleck.

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Ben Affleck

Waiting for tonight the official release date for Jennifer Lopez's new music?

Well, you're in luck because the singer just announced that This Is Me…Now will drop Feb. 16, 2024—and with it, a corresponding film.

"This is Me…Now: The Film is like nothing you've ever seen from JL," a Nov. 27 press release notes. "A narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life."

While This Is Me...Now marks Lopez's first new album since 2014's A.K.A., it also marks the culmination of her journey in the more than two decades since her 2002 album This Is Me…Then dropped.

And the film, directed by Dave Meyers, promises to include "impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals," per the press release.

"Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL's journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings," the release continues. "Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream."

 

photos
Jennifer Lopez Through The Years

Of course, this includes Lopez's love story with husband Ben Affleck, who after getting engaged and splitting in the early aughts rekindled their romance in 2021. In fact, the album includes several nods to the Oscar winner. This includes songs like "Dear Ben pt. ll," a follow-up to "Dear Ben" from her 2002 album, and "Midnight Trip to Vegas" about their 2022 wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I got very inspired when we got back together," Lopez said on a January episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "It was kinda like a miracle and something that neither one of us really ever thought would happen."

And if their relationship has you feelin' so good, keep reading to look back at how it all began.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Philippe Shangti
July 2021: Happy Birthday Jennifer

Ben and Jen party at her 52nd birthday party at L'Opera restaurant in St Tropez, France, where she sings along to her 2002 hit "Jenny From the Block."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

2023 Red Carpet Fabulous

The two appear at the premiere of The Flash in 2023.

