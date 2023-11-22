Why Twilight's Kellan Lutz Thinks Robert Pattinson Will Be the Best Dad

Watch : Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Expecting!

A new dawn is on the horizon for Robert Pattinson and pregnant Suki Waterhouse.

And Twilight's Kellan Lutz couldn't be more excited to see his costar sink his teeth into fatherhood.

"He's just such a funny dude. I know he's going to be amazing at it," the 38-year-old told The Messenger in an interview published Nov. 21. "It's a beautiful thing. You know, something just switches for men and women once you hit that, and you get these instincts that come out. So I'm excited for him and Suki."

After all, Lutz knows from experience: He and wife Brittany share kids Ashtyn, 2, and Kasen, 15 months.

"Having a son and a daughter, I'm a huge fan of not being outnumbered because children need parents, and they need love," he said. "I'll have daughter-and-dad dates, and then I'll have son-and-dad dates, and we'll swap, and then we have days where we're all together. And it's just really cool."