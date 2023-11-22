Why Twilight's Kellan Lutz Thinks Robert Pattinson Will Be the Best Dad

A new dawn is on the horizon for Robert Pattinson and pregnant Suki Waterhouse.
And Twilight's Kellan Lutz couldn't be more excited to see his costar sink his teeth into fatherhood.
"He's just such a funny dude. I know he's going to be amazing at it," the 38-year-old told The Messenger in an interview published Nov. 21. "It's a beautiful thing. You know, something just switches for men and women once you hit that, and you get these instincts that come out. So I'm excited for him and Suki."
After all, Lutz knows from experience: He and wife Brittany share kids Ashtyn, 2, and Kasen, 15 months.
"Having a son and a daughter, I'm a huge fan of not being outnumbered because children need parents, and they need love," he said. "I'll have daughter-and-dad dates, and then I'll have son-and-dad dates, and we'll swap, and then we have days where we're all together. And it's just really cool."
Also cool? Waterhouse's upcoming role as mom. On Nov. 19, she announced her pregnancy while performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City.
"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd, gesturing toward her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."
However, if nothing else, she's proved her five-year romance with Pattinson certainly works.
While the Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 31, and the Batman star, 37, keep their relationship private, they have shared rare glimpses into their world together.
"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," Waterhouse told The Sunday Times Style in February. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."
Now, hold on tight spider monkey because we're reliving their sweetest moments together below…