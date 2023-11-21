Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Surprise Appearance at Vancouver Hockey Game

Watch : Update on King Charles and Prince Harry's Relationship

The royal carpet has been rolled out.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned a recent hockey game into a date night, watching the Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks Nov. 20. In fact, the Duke of Sussex took a cue from his late grandmother during the outing at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

Much like the late Queen Elizabeth II did in 2002, the prince came out on a black carpet to drop the ceremonial puck between the opposing team captains.

For the occasion, Harry kept it dapper in a black suit with a matching black sweater, while Meghan donned an all-black outfit as well.

But the couple, who previously spent time in British Colombia after departing the royal family in 2020, weren't just in the Canadian province to catch some hockey. After all, it's also the site of the next Invictus Games. The event—a sporting event founded by Harry in 2014 for injured, sick and wounded active service members and veterans—will be held in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025.