Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Surprise Appearance at Vancouver Hockey Game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned an NHL game into date night as the Duke of Sussex followed in his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps to drop the puck.

The royal carpet has been rolled out.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned a recent hockey game into a date night, watching the Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks Nov. 20. In fact, the Duke of Sussex took a cue from his late grandmother during the outing at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

Much like the late Queen Elizabeth II did in 2002, the prince came out on a black carpet to drop the ceremonial puck between the opposing team captains.

For the occasion, Harry kept it dapper in a black suit with a matching black sweater, while Meghan donned an all-black outfit as well.

But the couple, who previously spent time in British Colombia after departing the royal family in 2020, weren't just in the Canadian province to catch some hockey. After all, it's also the site of the next Invictus Games. The event—a sporting event founded by Harry in 2014 for injured, sick and wounded active service members and veterans—will be held in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025. 

And at the September Invictus Games, Meghan spilled the royal tea on why she was a tad late—and for good reason.

"It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party," she told the crowd, according to Hello"Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home."

Meghan elaborated on what settling things at home looks like with her son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2, adding, "getting milkshakes and doing school drop off." 

In fact, she recently gave insight into her and Harry's holiday plans with their family.

"We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up," Meghan exclusively told E! News of the family's evolving traditions Nov. 17 . "And we're enjoying every moment of it."

As for one jolly moment in particular? As the Suits alum put it: "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."

For a look at more sweet moments, keep reading for Meghan and Harry's family album.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
December 2021: Happy Holidays

Meghan and Harry shared this Christmas card depicting them with son Archie Harrison at their California home. The boy had selected the small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, and it was also announced that the tree would be replanted after the holidays.

The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK
May 2020: Story Time

Meghan and Harry marked their son Archie Harrison's first birthday by sharing this video of the Duchess of Sussex reading to the toddler from Amy Krause Rosenthal's children's book Duck! Rabbit! The post promoted the #SaveWithStories campaign, which benefits children impacted by the the coronavirus pandemic.

SussexRoyal/Instagram
December 2019: New Year's Eve

On Dec. 31, 2019, Harry and Meghan shared a montage of heartwarming family moments on their Instagram page. Included was this sweet photo of the Duke of Sussex and the couple's then-9-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images
September 2019: South Africa

Meghan and Harry appear with then-4-month-old son Archie Harrison at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town during their royal tour of South Africa.

Shutterstock
September 2019: Happy Family

Meghan, Harry and their then-4-month-old son Archie Harrison meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.

Shutterstock
September 2019: Happy Baby

Meghan and Harry appear with then-4-month-old son Archie Harrison at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.

Shutterstock
September 2019: Archie Steals the Show

Meghan and Harry appear with their then-4-month-old son during an official royal visit to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
September 2019: Bouncing Baby

Meghan holds a bouncing then-4-month-old Archie Harrison as they and Harry meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town during the family's royal tour of South Africa.

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
May 2019: Meet Archie

Meghan and Harry introduce the world to their then-2-day-old son Archie Harrison at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in England.

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
May 2019: Baby Joy!

Meghan and Harry appear with their then-2-day-old son Archie Harrison at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in England.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
May 2019: Sleeping Archie

Meghan and Harry's then-2-day-old son Archie Harrison sneaks in a nap as they introduce him to the world at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in England.

