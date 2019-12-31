New year, new me...mories for the royal family!

2019 has certainly been one to remember for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Aside from celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in May, the royal couple also welcomed their first child that same month, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

With 2020 nearly here, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a heartwarming video of their "2019 in review" to their joint Instagram account on New Year's Eve. The one-minute snippet showed plenty of behind-the-scenes clips and snapshots of their little nugget, who is seriously growing up right before our eyes!

The video collage shows everything: From the former Suits actress radiating in a red Valentino cape-dress in Morocco to the royal family introducing their baby boy to the world to hugging Beyoncé at the Lion King premiere in London, it's been a year for the books.

"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support," the royals captioned their video. "We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year."