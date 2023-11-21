Suki Waterhouse Shares Glimpse at Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

Suki Waterhouse revealed a look at her baby bump days after confirming her pregnancy with boyfriend Robert Pattinson while she performed onstage.

Oh baby, look at her now. 

Just days after Suki Waterhouse revealed onstage that she's expecting her first baby with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, the Daisy Jones and the Six actress made the news Instagram official after she shared a sweet look at her growing baby bump. 

Over a carousel of images, Suki captioned a Nov. 21 Instagram post, "Thank you for such a beautiful time in mexico!"

In one photo, the "Moves" singer shared a look at her growing baby bump while wearing a sequined dress and feathery jacket, posing for a full-length mirror selfie alongside Georgia May Jagger, the daughter of The Rolling StonesMick Jagger.

And fans and fellow celebs alike were thrilled by the news in the comment section, including a number of her fellow Daisy Jones actors. Camila Morrone commented the happy tears and ribbon heart emojis, while Riley Keough added the heart-eyed emojis. Sam Claflin also wrote, "YEEEEEEES! Woop woop! I love this news."

The 31-year-old—who has been dating the Twilight alum for five years—first alluded to her baby news while performing onstage in Mexico City at the Corona Capital Music Festival. 

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer told the Nov. 19 crowd, gesturing toward her baby bump while wearing the same outfit as she is in the mirror selfie. "I'm not sure if it's working."

Instagram (Suki Waterhouse)

Since first sparking romance rumors back in 2018, Suki and Robert have given the rare glimpse into their relationship. 

After the release of his movie The Batman in 2022, Robert shared an anecdote on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that watching the movie brought Suki to tears, then telling E! News shortly after that her reaction was "such a lovely surprise" and "very, very touching."

And for her part, Suki has also been sure to show the Harry Potter alum the love right back. 

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times of the 37-year-old in February. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

To relive the couple's sweetest moments, keep reading. 

