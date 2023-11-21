Suki Waterhouse Shares Glimpse at Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

Watch : Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Expecting!

Oh baby, look at her now.

Just days after Suki Waterhouse revealed onstage that she's expecting her first baby with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, the Daisy Jones and the Six actress made the news Instagram official after she shared a sweet look at her growing baby bump.

Over a carousel of images, Suki captioned a Nov. 21 Instagram post, "Thank you for such a beautiful time in mexico!"

In one photo, the "Moves" singer shared a look at her growing baby bump while wearing a sequined dress and feathery jacket, posing for a full-length mirror selfie alongside Georgia May Jagger, the daughter of The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger.

And fans and fellow celebs alike were thrilled by the news in the comment section, including a number of her fellow Daisy Jones actors. Camila Morrone commented the happy tears and ribbon heart emojis, while Riley Keough added the heart-eyed emojis. Sam Claflin also wrote, "YEEEEEEES! Woop woop! I love this news."