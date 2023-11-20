Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler Reveals the OMG Story Behind Her First Meeting With Jennifer Lawrence

The odds were ever in Rachel Zegler's favor when she encountered Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence.
After all, the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star was the only member of the prequel's cast to meet the Oscar winner ahead of the film's Nov. 17 debut due to a chance meeting at Dior's show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this fall.
"I didn't want to be weird, and I was just kind of psyching myself up to talk to her," Rachel noted during the Nov. 17 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "She was so unbelievably kind."
The Snow White actress, whose character Lucy Gray Baird competes in the Hunger Games for District 12 more than 60 years before Jennifer's Katniss Everdeen, also revealed that the Silver Linings Playbook star had some very silly suggestions as they posed for photos together.
In fact, Rachel noted Jennifer turned to her and said, "‘Let's do another photo where I'm strangling you saying, ‘you'll never take my part.' And that is exactly what I wanted from her."
While The Ballad of Songbirds is reentering the Panem established in the original films, it's not quite the world fans are familiar with. After all, it introduces Lucy and her mentor, Coriolanus Snow—the then-18-year-old future president of Panem—in a world still reeling from a civil war.
But while this foray marks a second journey with a District 12 tribute, director Francis Lawrence—who helmed three of the Hunger Games films—stressed that the two heroines are more different than alike.
"I think the two sort of common connections between the two is they're both very smart. And they're both survivors," he exclusively told E! News on Nov. 18. "I think the way they survive, and the way that they move through life is very different."
"Katniss is more of an introvert," Lawrence continued. "She's a hunter, whereas you have somebody like Lucy Gray, she's a performer, she's charismatic. She flirts. She knows how to manipulate, she's a little more mercurial. Definitely extroverted. So the way they sort of manipulate and survive is very, very different."
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is in theaters now.
