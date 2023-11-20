Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler Reveals the OMG Story Behind Her First Meeting With Jennifer Lawrence

Watch : Rachel Zegler Stuns in New 'Hunger Games' EXCLUSIVE

The odds were ever in Rachel Zegler's favor when she encountered Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence.

After all, the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star was the only member of the prequel's cast to meet the Oscar winner ahead of the film's Nov. 17 debut due to a chance meeting at Dior's show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this fall.

"I didn't want to be weird, and I was just kind of psyching myself up to talk to her," Rachel noted during the Nov. 17 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "She was so unbelievably kind."

The Snow White actress, whose character Lucy Gray Baird competes in the Hunger Games for District 12 more than 60 years before Jennifer's Katniss Everdeen, also revealed that the Silver Linings Playbook star had some very silly suggestions as they posed for photos together.

In fact, Rachel noted Jennifer turned to her and said, "‘Let's do another photo where I'm strangling you saying, ‘you'll never take my part.' And that is exactly what I wanted from her."