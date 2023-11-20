Robert Pattinson Is Going to Be a Dad: Revisit His and Pregnant Suki Waterhouse’s Journey to Baby

Watch : Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Expecting!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse will soon be taking on the role of a lifetime: parenthood.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress confirmed she's expecting her first child with the Twilight star while performing at the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City on Nov. 19,

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the audience about her outfit while gesturing towards her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

The news comes five years after Robert, 37, and Suki, 31, first sparked romance rumors. And the length of time of their relationship has even taken the "Melrose Meltdown" singer by surprise as she told The Sunday Times Style in February she's "shocked" that she's "so happy with someone" after this long.

And while Suki and Robert have kept much of their relationship private, they have offered a few rare glimpses into their romance through public date nights, red carpet events and interviews.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she continued. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."