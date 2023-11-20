Robert Pattinson Is Going to Be a Dad: Revisit His and Pregnant Suki Waterhouse’s Journey to Baby

Suki Waterhouse recently confirmed at a music festival that she and Robert Pattinson are expecting their first baby together. Celebrate by reviewing their time together over the past five years.

Watch: Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Expecting!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse will soon be taking on the role of a lifetime: parenthood.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress confirmed she's expecting her first child with the Twilight star while performing at the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City on Nov. 19,

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the audience about her outfit while gesturing towards her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

The news comes five years after Robert, 37, and Suki, 31, first sparked romance rumors. And the length of time of their relationship has even taken the "Melrose Meltdown" singer by surprise as she told The Sunday Times Style in February she's "shocked" that she's "so happy with someone" after this long. 

And while Suki and Robert have kept much of their relationship private, they have offered a few rare glimpses into their romance through public date nights, red carpet events and interviews

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she continued. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

2023 Celebrity Babies

They've also supported each other in their careers—like when Robert shared how Suki reacted to his performance as Bruce Wayne in The Batman

"I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching kind of superhero movies," the actor said on a 2022 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "And just seeing it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and just touched it right there [to her cheek] and I could feel a little tear and I was like, 'No way!'"

For a recap on the couple's road to parenthood, keep reading.

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

Strike a Pose

Earlier this year, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

