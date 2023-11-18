Untangling Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder's Parody of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Watch : Glen Powell Addresses Affair Rumors With Sydney Sweeney

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder are having a field day on the internet.

On Nov. 17, the Oscar winner and the comedian dropped a video about their new series The Curse that was almost identical to a commercial for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's romantic comedy Anyone But You released on the prior day.

"Check out the trailer for my new show," Emma said in a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, prompting her costar to interject, "Um, my new show."

After some light-hearted banter, the La La Land actress conceded and called the series "our new show."

"Better?" she playfully teased Nathan, who simply asked that they just "play the trailer" for their series.

Jokingly rolling her eyes, Emma added, "Oh my god."

Social media users quickly noticed that the pair appeared to be spoofing a Nov. 16 video of Sydney and Glen also shared on X. In that clip, the costars also quipped about whose movie it was line-for-line, before Sydney gave up and rolled her eyes.