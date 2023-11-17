Joe Jonas Keeps His and Sophie Turner's Daughters Close to His Heart With New Tattoo

Watch : Joe Jonas Posts Cryptic Note Amid Sophie Turner Split

If you're a sucker for cool tattoos, then you need to see Joe Jonas' new ink.

In fact, the Jonas Brothers band member displayed the design he got as a sweet shout-out to his two daughters with ex Sophie Turner during a recent concert.

As seen in a video shared on TikTok Nov. 15, Joe's body art, which is featured prominently on his chest, consists of two dates. The first is "07.05.22," the birthday of the former couple's 16-month-old daughter whose initials are DMJ, with the second being "07.22.20," the birthday of their 3-year-old daughter Willa.

And the tribute did not go unnoticed by fans.

"Is that new ink on his chest??" one social media commenter wrote. "Looks like his daughters birth dates." Added another, "His daughters birthdays on his chest! That's so sweet!"

Of course, this isn't Joe's only tattoo. In fact, the "Cake by the Ocean" artist has gotten several symbols over the years—including tributes to Sophie. For instance, they got matching "to infinity & beyond" tattoos in 2018.