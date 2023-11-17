Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Joins Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara reached a new milestone at Spelman University: joining the first historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter is starting a magnificent new chapter. 

The Maleficent actress and Moneyball actor's 18-year-old daughter Zahara recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman University, a historically Black college and university (HBCU) for women located in Atlanta, Ga. 

"My name is Zahara Marley Jolie," she shouted from a stage during a ceremony, as seen in a video published by Essence. The teen flipped her hair and shouted out her hometown of Los Angeles before lining up alongside other members of the first Black sorority.

Alpha Kappa Alpha's mission includes being of "Service to All Mankind," according to its website, as well as cultivating and encouraging friendships and ethical standards for college women.

And it's just one of the memories Zahara has made since enrolling at Spelman last year

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" Angelina captioned an Instagram photo of her daughter posing with classmates in August 2022. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Angelina Jolie's Best Looks

The Oscar winner—who also shares kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex Brad—later accompanied Zahara for move-in day on the campus, saying in an Instagram video that she was "so excited" to become the mom of a "Spelman girl."

"I'm going to start crying if I talk about today," Angelina added in an August 2022 clip. "I haven't started crying yet so…hopefully I can hold it together."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

It was just a few short months later that Zahara experienced the school's homecoming weekend, with the Salt actress spotted "just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman," according to an eyewitness.

And Angelina wouldn't have it any other way. In fact, she has expressed how becoming a mom at age 26 turned her world upside down.

"My entire life changed," the 48-year-old told Vogue in an interview published in September. "Having children saved me—and taught me to be in this world differently."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

More specifically, she explained that motherhood prevented her from going down a "darker" path in life.

"They're better than me, because you want your children to be," Angelina shared. "Of course I'm the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I'm also the one that they laugh at—and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."

Get a look into their family bond over the years:

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Eternally Adorable

The actress brings MaddoxZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the U.K. premiere of Eternals in 2021.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
All Grown Up!

Jolie brought kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox to the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. How cute is this photo?

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
Reunited

In early October 2019, Angelina reunited with son Maddox at the Maleficent premiere in Japan, two months after she dropped him off at college. Zahara also joined the duo at the movie event, where the trio posed for photos on the red carpet.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
Sharing a Laugh

LOL! The trio had a sweet moment together on the red carpet in Rome.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Family Time

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the 2018 Annie Awards, where the movie she co-produced, The Breadwinner, wins Best Animated Feature-Independent.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Premiere Ready

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the premiere of the animated movie The Breadwinner.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Festival Family

Jolie and MaddoxPaxZaharaShilohKnox and Vivienne appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
Mom and the Boys

Jolie and sons Maddox and Pax appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Toronto Premiere No. 2

The actress brings ZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
New York Night Out

Jolie appears with the kids at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in New York City.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
Mom's Little Movie Stars

The January 2016 premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 turned out to be a a real family affair!

Kaan Bozdoan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Humanitarian in Training

Angelina, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, brought Shiloh along to this June 2015 meeting in Turkey.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Life in the Fast Lane

Brad and Knox attended the the MotoGP British Grand Prix race at Silverstone ahead of the release of the 2015 documentary Hitting The Apex.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Can You Hear Me Now?

Brad made sure his mini-me's ears were protected from the loud engines!

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Black Tie Affair

Pax, Shiloh and Maddox all dressed up for the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, which was directed by their mom.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kids' Choice Awards

Zahara and Shiloh were Angelina's very special dates to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Top Mom

The kids were beyond excited when Angelina won the award for Best Villain for her role in Maleficent

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
On His Own

Brad and Angelina's oldest son posed for a few photos solo at the 2014 premiere if Maleficent

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Oldest Sibling Perk

Maddox got to join his parents at the 2013 Governors Awards, where mom Angelina was honored for her dedication to humanitarian causes around the world with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

World War Z

Maddox and Pax joined their parents at the 2013 premiere of Brad's zombie flick.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Game Time

In January 2010, Maddox and Brad watched as the New Orleans Saints played the Arizona Cardinals. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Dressed to Impress

Maddox held his own alongside Brad and Angelina at the 2009 premiere of Invictus.

NEXT GALLERY: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's romance rewind

