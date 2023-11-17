Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Joins Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College

Watch : Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter is starting a magnificent new chapter.

The Maleficent actress and Moneyball actor's 18-year-old daughter Zahara recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman University, a historically Black college and university (HBCU) for women located in Atlanta, Ga.

"My name is Zahara Marley Jolie," she shouted from a stage during a ceremony, as seen in a video published by Essence. The teen flipped her hair and shouted out her hometown of Los Angeles before lining up alongside other members of the first Black sorority.

Alpha Kappa Alpha's mission includes being of "Service to All Mankind," according to its website, as well as cultivating and encouraging friendships and ethical standards for college women.

And it's just one of the memories Zahara has made since enrolling at Spelman last year.

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" Angelina captioned an Instagram photo of her daughter posing with classmates in August 2022. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."