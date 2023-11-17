Why Drew Barrymore Has Never Had Plastic Surgery

Watch : Drew Barrymore Gets First Hot Flash On-Air Sitting With Jen Aniston

Drew Barrymore drew the line at cosmetic surgery.

The Charlie's Angels star revealed she hasn't "done anything" when it comes to plastic surgery—and she doesn't plan to anytime soon.

"I'm going to maintain that as long as possible," Drew told People in an interview published Nov. 16. "I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!"

So, why is she against going under the knife? Well, there's one concern that's keeping her from getting such a procedure.

"I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I'd continue to chase it, get this and that done," explained the 48-year-old, who has been open about her sobriety journey. "That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I'm waiting on making any alterations."

Still, the Drew Barrymore Show host clarified she doesn't look down on others in Hollywood who opt to get work done, noting, "I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it."