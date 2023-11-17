Why Drew Barrymore Has Never Had Plastic Surgery

Drew Barrymore drew the line at cosmetic surgery.
The Charlie's Angels star revealed she hasn't "done anything" when it comes to plastic surgery—and she doesn't plan to anytime soon.
"I'm going to maintain that as long as possible," Drew told People in an interview published Nov. 16. "I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!"
So, why is she against going under the knife? Well, there's one concern that's keeping her from getting such a procedure.
"I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I'd continue to chase it, get this and that done," explained the 48-year-old, who has been open about her sobriety journey. "That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I'm waiting on making any alterations."
Still, the Drew Barrymore Show host clarified she doesn't look down on others in Hollywood who opt to get work done, noting, "I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it."
Instead, she's perfectly content dyeing her hair—quipping that she doesn't even know her "real color" anymore—and using her FLOWER Beauty products.
In fact, Drew embraces aging and hopes that the next generation—including her daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with ex Will Kopelman—will do so as well.
"I don't want to fight nature," she said on her show last year. "I'm raising two daughters, and we were raised in an industry where it was desired to drink off the fountain of youth, and I just never subscribed to it."
Drew added at the time, "I think men just need to let women know aging is safe and awesome."
