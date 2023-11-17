Sean "Diddy" Combs Denies Cassie's Allegations of Rape and Abuse

Watch : Diddy Says Late Kim Porter Made Him a "Better Man"

Content warning: This story discusses details of sexual assault and abuse.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is denying allegations of rape and abuse from his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who he dated on-and-off for almost a decade.

On Nov. 16, Cassie—whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura—filed a lawsuit against the rapper in New York, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse throughout their relationship.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she said in a statement to NBC News. "With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

However, an attorney for Diddy, 54, denied the accusations amid her filing. "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," his lawyer, Ben Brafman, told E! News in a statement. "For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs's reputation and seeking a payday."