Cassie Says She's Ready to Let ''Guard Down'' After Marrying Alex Fine

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 7:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cassie

Instagram

Living in the spotlight isn't easy, but Cassie is ready to let her "guard down" after marrying her Prince Charming.

Just a few days ago it was revealed that the singer married Alex Fine in a romantic cliff-side ceremony in Malibu, Calif. And while the star didn't confirm the  news herself, the glowing look on her face is the only confirmation people need.

Cassie took to her Instagram Story to share a little insight into how she's been feeling lately and to deliver a positive message that everyone could benefit from hearing. "I over-analyze myself so much and I know that a lot of people do that on social. Some people don't care at all, but others that do, I feel you," she shares. "There's a lot of pressure to be perfect on social media when it's curated and everyone's lives look so amazing."

She says, before adding a joke at the end, "And, I am just here to say, this is me. This is my pregnant face."

Watch

Sean Diddy Combs & Cassie Ventura Break Up

"I am just excited to let my guard down and just be myself and stop overthinking everything and stop trying to be perfect all the time, because it's not real. Perfection is not real," she continues.

Any day now, the singer will welcome her first child with her new husband. On Instagram, her hubby shared on Friday that he has already built their little girl's crib, although he quips that he'd rather run 50 miles than try to put that together again. He then shared a photo of their wedding and shared that it was his "best day yet."

No wonder Cassie is positively beaming!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Celebrities , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.