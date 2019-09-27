Cassie Says She's Ready to Let ''Guard Down'' After Marrying Alex Fine

Living in the spotlight isn't easy, but Cassie is ready to let her "guard down" after marrying her Prince Charming.

Just a few days ago it was revealed that the singer married Alex Fine in a romantic cliff-side ceremony in Malibu, Calif. And while the star didn't confirm the news herself, the glowing look on her face is the only confirmation people need.

Cassie took to her Instagram Story to share a little insight into how she's been feeling lately and to deliver a positive message that everyone could benefit from hearing. "I over-analyze myself so much and I know that a lot of people do that on social. Some people don't care at all, but others that do, I feel you," she shares. "There's a lot of pressure to be perfect on social media when it's curated and everyone's lives look so amazing."

She says, before adding a joke at the end, "And, I am just here to say, this is me. This is my pregnant face."