Diddy and Cassie have been on the outs before, but this time it could very well stick.

The power couple weathered some serious ups and downs in their decade together, always eventually reuniting after spending a bit of time apart. So it's hard to say whether this breakup, which reportedly occurred a few months ago, is for the long haul. The latest picture of him on her Instagram is from May 11, a shot of them all dressed up for the Met Gala a week prior.

"Diddy won't ever let Cassie get away. He loves her so much," a source told E! News back in the summer of 2016 after Sean "Diddy" Combs and Casandra "Cassie" Ventura got back together in time for her 30th birthday party.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY! @cassie I LOVE YOU ALWAYS. GOD BLESS YOU," he wrote on Instagram alongside a video slide show of some of the actress and singer's loveliest pics.