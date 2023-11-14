Idaho Murder Case: Vigil Held on Anniversary of 4 College Students' Deaths

Watch : Idaho College Murders: Suspect's Alleged Alibi Revealed

The University of Idaho is honoring its late students' memories.

On the first anniversary of the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were murdered in off-campus housing, the school held a vigil to honor the four victims.

During the candlelit ceremony held on campus Nov. 13, close friends of Kaylee, Madison, Xana and Ethan shared tributes and had a moment of silence for each of the late students. And on a difficult day for the students' loved ones, the ceremony provided some small comfort.

"It helps us know," Steve Goncalves, father to Kaylee, told Today, "that our girl wasn't just you know something that people can just forget about."

Ethan's family also held a Gala for their foundation, Ethan's Smile—an organization dedicated to "providing scholarships that enable others to follow their dreams."

Stacy Chapin told Today of her son, "He just had this magnanimous personality. He could walk in the room and it just elevated any situation."