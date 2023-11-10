You Don’t Wanna Miss This One Tree Hill Reunion

One Tree Hill's Sophia Bush, Austin Nichols, Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles, Stephen Colletti, Bevin Prince and more reunited in Wilmington, N.C. See all the photos of the epic gathering.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 10, 2023 3:59 AM
Watch: One Tree Hill Cast Tried to "Rescue" Castmate in Cult

Just call it a homecoming.

More than a decade after One Tree Hill went off the air, Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles, Bevin PrinceStephen Colletti, Austin Nichols, Matt Barr and more stars of the beloved teen drama recently reunited in Wilmington, N.C. Returning back to the town where the show was filmed throughout the early aughts, the cast met with fans, signed autographs and even snapped a few silly selfies at an epic 20th anniversary celebration thrown by FWB Charity Events.

"Honestly?" Sophia captioned photos from the get-together on Instagram Nov. 7. "Obsessed with us."

One image showed the Chicago P.D. star posing with Hilarie, Danneel and Bevin in front of a collage of posters, while she was pictured alongside her ex-boyfriend Austin, Daphne Zuniga and Michael Trucco in another snapshot.

"Got to hang out with some great humans this weekend," Austin wrote in an Nov. 7 post of his own, which featured a video montage of the cast hanging out together. "Old friends. Old stories. Lots of laughs. And made a bunch of new friends. Thank you to everyone who made this happen!" 

18 Shocking Secrets About One Tree Hill Revealed

Hilarie replied in the comments section, "Love you buddy."

The actress went on to post more behind-the-scenes photos from the reunion on her page, writing on Nov. 9, "All of this is just happiness. People I love. People I miss. People I can't wait to work with again." 

"I spent 6 years on OTH," continued Hilarie, who now cohosts a One Tree Hill rewatch podcast with Sophia and Bethany Joy Lenz. "I've spent 14 years celebrating what comes AFTER with these people. They've heard me. Healed me. Humored me. I'm just really really grateful that we get these magical little moments to be together."

Other OTH alums such as Chad Michael MurrayJames Lafferty and Paul Johansson did not appear in any of the photos, though they are scheduled to attend FWB Charity Events' second reunion event this weekend.

For now, keep reading to see the sweetest moments from the latest cast reunion.

Daphne Zuniga, Austin Nichols, Danneel Ackles, Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush, Bevin Prince & Michael Trucco

Matt Barr, Hilarie Burton, Kevin Kilner, Bevin Prince, Michael Trucco, Austin Nichols, Sophia Bush, Daphne Zuniga, Danneel Ackles & Stephen Colletti

Danneel Ackles, Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush & Bevin Prince

Hilarie Burton, Sammy Rosenman, Danneel Ackles, Michael Trucco, Matt Barr, Bevin Prince, Sophia Bush & Kevin Kilner

Matt Barr, Michael Trucco, Sophia Bush & Hilarie Burton

Matt Barr & Hilarie Burton

Hilarie Burton & Sophia Bush

Hilarie Burton, Kevin Kilner & Moira Kelly

Matt Barr, Hilarie Burton, Kevin Kilner, Bevin Prince, Michael Trucco, Austin Nichols, Sophia Bush, Daphne Zuniga, Danneel Ackles, Stephen Colletti

