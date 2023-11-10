You Don’t Wanna Miss This One Tree Hill Reunion

Watch : One Tree Hill Cast Tried to "Rescue" Castmate in Cult

Just call it a homecoming.

More than a decade after One Tree Hill went off the air, Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles, Bevin Prince, Stephen Colletti, Austin Nichols, Matt Barr and more stars of the beloved teen drama recently reunited in Wilmington, N.C. Returning back to the town where the show was filmed throughout the early aughts, the cast met with fans, signed autographs and even snapped a few silly selfies at an epic 20th anniversary celebration thrown by FWB Charity Events.

"Honestly?" Sophia captioned photos from the get-together on Instagram Nov. 7. "Obsessed with us."

One image showed the Chicago P.D. star posing with Hilarie, Danneel and Bevin in front of a collage of posters, while she was pictured alongside her ex-boyfriend Austin, Daphne Zuniga and Michael Trucco in another snapshot.

"Got to hang out with some great humans this weekend," Austin wrote in an Nov. 7 post of his own, which featured a video montage of the cast hanging out together. "Old friends. Old stories. Lots of laughs. And made a bunch of new friends. Thank you to everyone who made this happen!"