The Best Gifts For The Organized & Those Who Desperately Want to Be

Shopping for that friend or loved one who seems to have it all together? That friend who always has a decluttered apartment/car/life? Don't ask me how they do it. Or are you shopping for that friend who wants all of that (me)?

Well, you're in luck, because I've put together a roundup of items that will appeal to those who like things tidy and those who aspire to that. These are the space-saving and sorting essentials that can help minimize the clutter in a car, purse, fridge, schedule, and more, or take a tried-and-true system to the next level. There's a cult-favorite Japanese organizer, wildly popular drawer organizers, a box for arranging jumbles of cords, and more.

So keep on scrolling for the organizing gifts that are not only stylish and cute, but affordable and functional. Life may never be the same again.