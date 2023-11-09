The Best Gifts For The Organized & Those Who Desperately Want to Be

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for that friend or loved one who seems to have it all together? That friend who always has a decluttered apartment/car/life? Don't ask me how they do it. Or are you shopping for that friend who wants all of that (me)?
Well, you're in luck, because I've put together a roundup of items that will appeal to those who like things tidy and those who aspire to that. These are the space-saving and sorting essentials that can help minimize the clutter in a car, purse, fridge, schedule, and more, or take a tried-and-true system to the next level. There's a cult-favorite Japanese organizer, wildly popular drawer organizers, a box for arranging jumbles of cords, and more.
So keep on scrolling for the organizing gifts that are not only stylish and cute, but affordable and functional. Life may never be the same again.
Vercord Purse Organizer Insert
If you or a loved one are constantly throwing their stuff into an open tote bag and never finding anything, this insert is the perfect solution. Made of durable and water-resistant nylon, it easily fits into any bag and offers instant organization. It comes in different colors and sizes, features 13 pockets, and even includes convenient handles so you can transfer it from bag to bag
Lamare Habit Tracker Calendar
Incorporating daily habit into your routine can have life changing results. Stay accountable and celebrate those wins with this easy-to-use habit tracker. It's also undated, so you can track daily, weekly, and monthly habit anytime in the year. Hello, New Year's resolutions!
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer
Tidy up any car's space with this organizer. It's collapsible, can be resized based on your needs, and easily fastens to backseats or a trunk's anchor points. Plus, it comes with 54,000+ 5-star reviews, where one user raved, "it has quickly become a must-have accessory for my car."
Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold
With 52,000+ 5-star reviews, this RFID-blocking wallet is super popular. It can hold up to 15 cards, and includes an ID window and two zip pockets (that can even hold a phone, according to the brand). Measuring 7.3 x 3.8 inches when it's closed, the wallet features a slim design that's easy to take anywhere.
Chouky Cable Organizer Box Set of Three
Cords and cables have a way of multiplying and intermingling. Stop the madness with this management system. It includes a large, medium and small box for discreetly storing power strips, plus holders and ties to organize every wire.
Feela Bullet Dotted Journal Kit
A bullet journal can be a great way to organize your day, week, month, year, in a fun and creative way. And with this bujo kit, you get everything you need to get started: a dot grid notebook, pens, stencils, washi tape, sticker sheets and more.
Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set, 25 pieces
Any drawer can be whipped into shape with these clear plastic organizers. The set includes 25 pieces in a variety of sizes for the kitchen, office, bedroom, bathroom, and more. Plus, they come with silicone pads to keep them in place and they've garnered 19,000+ 5-star reviews.
HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets
This car trash can is another popular pick with 31,000+ 5-star reviews. And it's easy to see why. It can attach to the front or back headrest, or the center console for easy access, and collapses for easy storage. It's made of a waterproof and leakproof material that's easy to clean, and can even be used as a cooler. Choose from over 20 colors.
Hobonichi Techo Cousin Book 2024
This Japanese planner has devoted fans on TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and more. It's dated for 2024 with an A5 size (8.3 x 5.8 inches) and features one page per day with plenty of room for lists, memos, and notes.
One user glowed, "The quality of the printing/paper is excellent, the binding is perfect, and it's held up very well all year. The different views (year, month, week, day) are very useful in planning things out. It's my calendar, my to-do list, and tracker for everything from gifts to books. At this point, I basically organize my entire life on this thing. "
Sorbus Clear Cosmetic Makeup Organizer
Get all your makeup, jewelry, and essentials together in one easy-to-access place with this organizer. It's clear so you can see exactly what's inside and features four large drawers, two small drawers, and 16 slot compartments, that can fit on a dresser or countertop. Plus, it comes with 26,000+ 5-star reviews.
JARLINK Zipper Mesh Pouch 20-Pack
Everything has its place with these zippered mesh pouches. You get 20 in a set and they come in 10 colors for easy sorting. They're perfect for storing makeup, receipts, toiletries, pens, or cables, in your day-to-day or when you're traveling.
HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins, 8 pieces
Bring organization and order into your fridge or pantry with these eight clear bins. They not only display your food in a pretty way, they also make it easy to contain spills. And since you can see all your items, food doesn't go to waste in the back of your fridge. Win win.
TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Key Holder
With this magnetic key holder you'll never lose your keys again. It features a cute fluffy cloud design that features powerful magnets that grab your key or key holder and don't let them fall to the ground. Plus, hanging is easy with the included adhesive.
