Too Much Stuff & Not Enough Space? Declutter Your Life With These Must-Have Organizing Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you ever find yourself looking at your overflowing closet, kitchen, living room or basically any space in your house, thinking, "how did we get here?"
If you have more stuff than your space allows for, you probably resonate with that and are looking for a fix. The affordable answers to decluttering your space are in this roundup! We've picked the very best organizing and space-saving products so you don't have to do the research. From magnetic rack organizers to eight-tiered floating shoe racks and under-bed storage pouches, this guide has everything you need to minimize the clutter in your life.
Keep scrolling for all the organizing products that are as stylish and cute as they are affordable and functional— you won't regret it!
Underbed Storage Gray - Room Essentials™
Make the most of your space with these underbed zip-top storage pouches for $9 from Target. It's great for the clothes, undergarments or shoes that you simply don't have any space for left in your closet, minus the bulk of a storage bin.
360 Rotating Makeup Organizer
Keeping makeup organized is honestly one of the most difficult tasks, but this rotating makeup organizer is here to make your life so much easier. You can choose the shelf heights when assembling this organizer to customize it to the size of all your beauty products.
Pan Organizer for Cast Iron Skillets, Griddles and Pots
If your kitchen countertop or pan drawer could use some organizing, this heavy duty pan organizer from Amazon is the way to go. You can use it vertically or horizontally, and it holds up to 50 lbs. of weight.
MORALVE Pants Hangers Space Saving - 2 Pack
If you're closet is overflowing with clothes, you need to get in on some closet hacks, like these space saving hangers that work horizontally or vertically to maximize your closet space. It's like five hangers in one, which sounds like a dream for those of us with more pairs of jeans than we actually need.
Mkono Macrame Plant Hanger
If you're a plant parent running out of space for your greenery, you need this plant hanger. It looks cute in any room all while getting rid of clutter on your floor.
Mkono Wall Mounted Wine Rack Set of 2
A mounted wine rack not only looks great in any space, but it's also a great hack for saving space. This set of two wall mounted wine racks holds a total of ten wine glasses and has a display rack for your favorite bottles.
Furinno Pasir 3 Tier Display Bookcase, White
For people more stuff than space, storage with tiers or height is a must so that you can stack and organize your things. A tiered bookcase is a must-have in any space, whether you're storing books, decor, office supplies, accessories and more.
BedShelfie Wood The Original Bedside Shelf
If you don't have the space for a nightstand, don't worry. BedShelfie is to the rescue! These bedside shelfs that are currently on sale on Amazon are ideal for a smaller bedroom, or simply for those who like to keep their essentials nearby as they unwind for bed.
2 Sets Acrylic Display Risers
Shelf risers are a great organizing hack to make a space looks like it has... well, more space! These clear acrylic display risers are great for storing makeup, glassware, accessories, jewelry and more, and look super sleek in any space.
LUCKNOCK 8 Tiers Vertical Shoe Rack
If you can't resist the latest pair of sneakers, heels or boots, chances are you need a tidy shoe rack that displays your kicks nicely without getting in the way of things. A vertical eight-tiered shoe rack is the answer to your problems, especially one that's currently on sale!
WLIVE Lift Top Coffee Table for Living Room
One of the smartest space-saving hacks is purchasing furniture that doubles as storage, like this coffee table with a hidden compartment and removable shelf. Plus, you can work from your couch with the lift top design of this table. What's not to love?
TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Key Holder for Wall
If you have, what feels like, a million different keys, you need this cute cloud magnetic key holder. It basically works like magic and looks minimal and adorable in any space!
Mystozer 4 Pack Magnetic Spice Rack Organizer, Space Saver for Refrigerator and Microwave Oven, Metal Fridge Shelf, Black
A magnetic rack is good for so many things, whether it's to get your kitchen spices organized, shampoos and conditioners in your shower or weights in your at-home gym. It's a quick organizing fix that you can't go wrong with!