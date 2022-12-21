10 Cute & Useful Planners That Will Help You Be Your Most Organized Self in 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If 2023 is already feeling booked and busy, you definitely should look into buying a new planner. Even if you're simply contemplating a New Year's resolution, a planner to help you get organized is a great place to start.
These stylish and actually useful planners will be a gamechanger in 2023. We've included meal planners, desktop planners, pocket planners, eco-friendly planners and more so that you can stay prepared and focused all throughout the new year. These aren't just your average planners, either— they come with stickers, motivational quotes, self-care space and so much more, which is essential in making you your best self in 2023. Plus, they all feature vibrant and playful cover art that will make staying organized all the more fun!
Keep scrolling to shop the 10 best planners to start 2023 with.
2023 Gloria 5 x 8 Weekly Planner
WAAV recently launched their 2023 planner collection, and it's full of fun and vibrant designs that are made from eco-friendly materials, like this playful design. It comes with two sticker sheets, designated weekly self-care, goals and quote space and guided monthly content.
Undated Bright & Fun Happy Planner - Classic Vertical Layout - 12 Months
This planner comes with a kind reminder to "Be Your Own Kind of Happy." The undated 12-month planner comes with stickers, dividers with inspiring artwork and more to help you achieve organization and good vibes all year long.
JSTORY Large Weekly Planner
This large weekly planner is perfect for your office space or work desk. One review shares, "I like how thin it is and how it lays flat folded open & easy to write in. If you're a minimalist, you'll love this layout. Fits a year's worth of weeks in here and I find this one page vertical layout is great for naturally skimming the week ahead. The design is pretty sharp."
Cancer 2023 Planner
Add a personal touch to your 2023 organization goals with these zodiac planners from Papier. The planner features space before each month to set your monthly goals, important dates, to-do lists and wish lists, along with a mix of blank, lined and dotted pages for extra note-taking. They're the prettiest looking planners we've seen!
Meal Planner
This weekly meal planner is so convenient and useful for organizing your meals in the new year! It also comes with a shopping list section so that you can jot down what your grocery runs will consist of. It also has a magnet on the back so you can place it on your fridge.
Bliss Collections To Do List Notepad, Productive AF, Magnetic Weekly and Daily Planner for Organizing and Tracking Grocery Lists, Appointments, Reminders, Priorities and Notes
Be "Productive AF" with this magnetic weekly and daily to-do list notepad. The planner is perfect for tracking appointments, grocery lists, goal completion and more. One review shares, "I love making lists but either always lose them or don't get motivated to get anything done. This little notepad does the trick!! Not super busy and is just the right size to stay motivated to do all the things!"
Day Designer Flagship Day Planner, January - December 2023
Treat yourself to a luxe planner for 2023 with this one from Day Designer that's available on Amazon. One review raves, "This planner is perfect. I cant wait to take the time to sit down and use the first few pages to plan and set more goals. I'm trying to be more intentional, as well as more organized. And this planner is the perfect first step. It's like textbook thick but it's extremely sturdy. It's also a beautiful cover, the pages are a good quality, and I love that each day gets its own page instead of squishing everything into half a page."
Week-To-Week Mega Desk Notepad - One Day At A Time
This week-to-week mega desk notepad is perfect for those who are always typing away on their computer at their office desk. You can write down notes, appointments and more with 52 easy-tear sheets for year-round organization.
Checkmate 2023 Planner
If you're going to get organized, you might as well do it with this fashion-forward checkmate planner from Papier. You can customize it with your name for a personal touch, too!
2023 12-Month Pocket Planner
This monthly and weekly pocket planner from Rifle Paper Co. features a pretty floral design on the cover, but the organization magic happens on the inside! The small planner has space for important dates, reminders and notes.