Watch Tony Shalhoub Return in Heartwarming Mr. Monk’s Last Case Movie Trailer

Here's what happened: Mr. Monk just returned to solve his final murder mystery.

Tony Shalhoub is reprising his Emmy-winning role as San Francisco detective Adrian Monk in Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, with fans getting a first look in the official trailer Nov. 8.

More than 20 years after the TV show premiered on USA Network, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor reunited with castmates Ted Levine (Police Captain Leland Stottlemeyer), Jason Gray-Stanford (Lieutenant Randy Disher), Traylor Howard (assistant Natalie Teeger), Melora Hardin (Trudy Monk) and Hector Elizondo (Dr. Neven Bell) for the 90-minute film, streaming on Peacock on Dec. 8.

These days, Monk still holds some of his top fears, saying in the trailer that he has "traumatic symptoms" and an "unprecedented psychiatric history," referring to his diagnosis of obsessive-compulsive disorder following the death of his wife Trudy.

As Randy put it in the trailer, "He's afraid of heights—it's his second-biggest fear after germs," before Natalie corrected him: "It goes germs, needles, birds, then heights."