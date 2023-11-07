Jeremy Allen White Reveals the Story Behind His Comment on Alexa Demie's Lingerie Photo Shoot

It was a comment worth a thousand words. Or actually, maybe it wasn't.
Jeremy Allen White recently cleared the air about the remark he left on Alexa Demie's lingerie photo shoot back in August—at the time, his simple, "Wow," had the internet talking.
Now, The Bear star is making sure to clarify his intentions, telling British GQ in a feature published Nov. 7 that the commentary—which was added underneath a post from the photographers responsible for the Calvin Klein campaign, Inez and Vinoodh—was meant as an innocent compliment on the impressive shoot.
But when the one word comment made headlines, Jeremy confesses he reached out to his publicist.
"I was like, 'I just need to shut the f--k up. I just shouldn't say anything,'" he recalled to GQ. "And she was like, 'Kind of.'"
In the same interview, the Shameless alum discussed the ways in which he has been affected by the public's heightened interest in his personal life after The Bear's success. At the same time, his personal life took a turn when his now-estranged wife Addison Timlin filed for divorce in May. The two share daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 2.
"It's been insane," the 32-year-old reflected of the last year of his life. "A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows."
"It's such a weird aspect of this thing that I truly never thought I would ever deal with whatsoever," he continued of the paparazzi's new interest in his day-to-day life, before adding that there is one perk to stardom, "Getting a reservation at a restaurant, that's a good one."
And it's not just the paparazzi that are noticing the actor out and about: Fans of The Bear, which has just been officially renewed for a third season, have started to call out to the actor using a show-specific moniker.
In fact, Jeremy told E! News earlier this year that when he's out in public, "I get a lot of 'chef.'"
Since its debut, the FX-produced Hulu show has not only won over the hearts of fans, but it's also earned a whopping thirteen Emmy nominations, including an acting nod for Jeremy's Carmy.
It was a role, though, the actor almost passed on, worried it was too close to that of his character Lip on Shameless.
"I think I was too concerned with what other people might think," he told GQ in July 2022, before confessing it was the show's writing that eventually convinced him. "I also knew that if I said no to this, that whoever ended up doing it, I would hate them forever."