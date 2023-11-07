Jeremy Allen White Reveals the Story Behind His Comment on Alexa Demie's Lingerie Photo Shoot

Watch : The Bear Cast Talks Being Referred to as "Chef"

It was a comment worth a thousand words. Or actually, maybe it wasn't.

Jeremy Allen White recently cleared the air about the remark he left on Alexa Demie's lingerie photo shoot back in August—at the time, his simple, "Wow," had the internet talking.

Now, The Bear star is making sure to clarify his intentions, telling British GQ in a feature published Nov. 7 that the commentary—which was added underneath a post from the photographers responsible for the Calvin Klein campaign, Inez and Vinoodh—was meant as an innocent compliment on the impressive shoot.

But when the one word comment made headlines, Jeremy confesses he reached out to his publicist.

"I was like, 'I just need to shut the f--k up. I just shouldn't say anything,'" he recalled to GQ. "And she was like, 'Kind of.'"

In the same interview, the Shameless alum discussed the ways in which he has been affected by the public's heightened interest in his personal life after The Bear's success. At the same time, his personal life took a turn when his now-estranged wife Addison Timlin filed for divorce in May. The two share daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 2.