Kelly Osbourne Pens Moving Birthday Message to Son Sidney After "Magical" First Year Together

Kelly Osbourne Pens Moving Message on Son's 1st Birthday

Kelly Osbourne is reflecting on her journey as a mom so far.

The reality star showered her and boyfriend Sid Wilson's son Sidney with a whole lot of love on his first birthday, posting a heartfelt note about life with their baby boy.

"This past year has been the most magical year of my life for one reason," Kelly captioned her Nov. 6 Instagram post. "That reason is you baby Sidney. To watch you grow, learn and become a little man is the greatest joy I have ever felt."

The 39-year-old then took a moment to explain how becoming a mom to Sidney changed her outlook.

"The most magical bond I have ever experienced is the bond I feel with you," Kelly gushed. "Before you, love was just a word that I thought I understood. NOW I truly understand what love is. I am forever indebted to you for teaching me the beauty, meaning and truth of love. What more can I say other than I love you. Happy birthday, sweet price. We made it on our first trip around the sun together."