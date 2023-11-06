Kelly Osbourne Pens Moving Birthday Message to Son Sidney After "Magical" First Year Together

Kelly Osbourne is reflecting on her journey as a mom so far.
The reality star showered her and boyfriend Sid Wilson's son Sidney with a whole lot of love on his first birthday, posting a heartfelt note about life with their baby boy.
"This past year has been the most magical year of my life for one reason," Kelly captioned her Nov. 6 Instagram post. "That reason is you baby Sidney. To watch you grow, learn and become a little man is the greatest joy I have ever felt."
The 39-year-old then took a moment to explain how becoming a mom to Sidney changed her outlook.
"The most magical bond I have ever experienced is the bond I feel with you," Kelly gushed. "Before you, love was just a word that I thought I understood. NOW I truly understand what love is. I am forever indebted to you for teaching me the beauty, meaning and truth of love. What more can I say other than I love you. Happy birthday, sweet price. We made it on our first trip around the sun together."
As for how The Osbournes podcast host celebrated Sidney's special day? Well, she threw her little one a spooktacular birthday bash.
Kelly gave a glimpse from his party on Instagram, sharing a video that showed a "boo" themed bar that housed a cauldron bubbling over with smoke, skulls and purple and black decor. A black-and-white play center was set up for the kids while green, purple and black balloons decorated the entrance of the house and ghosts hung from the trees.
A sweet moment showed Kelly, Sid and Sidney posing together for a family photo before celebrating with a metallic ghost cake.
Earlier this fall, Kelly got candid about her motherhood experience thus far.
"I'm a mom now, I love it. It's the best thing that has ever happened to me," she told E! News in Sept., before noting, "It's scary as f--k because you don't want to make a mistake."
But while navigating parenthood, Kelly has taken some keen advice from her parents Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne. As for the words of wisdom the longtime couple—who are also parents to son Jack and daughter Aimee—has given?
"It's not about you. Now, your life is about your child," Kelly recalled them sharing. "My mum is trying to get me to not be so attached to the baby right now, because I don't do anything unless it has something to do with my baby, and she's like, 'You have to take some time out for you.'"
However, that advice may be easier said than done for the new mom.
"I try and do it," Kelly confessed, "and the next thing I know, I'm sneaking out the back door to go home to be with my baby."
But Sidney is equally attached at this stage.
"Now my favorite thing is that he is, like, mom-obsessed, just where, if he sees me, he is reaching for me," she explained, "and I love it."
For a look at all of Kelly's candid motherhood comments, keep reading...