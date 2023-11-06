Megan Fox Addresses "Complicated" Relationships Ahead of Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems Release

Though she's revealing a layer she's kept to herself most of her life with her project, Megan also shared that some material remains close to the chest.

"I didn't even bother sending the majority of what I wrote to my editor," she noted, "because they were too graphic and unsettling for others to read."

And while she knows there will be criticism about her deeply personal publication, she's more than prepared to embrace it.

"I've been in the public eye for a long time and my career has been one long witch hunt," Megan said. "So nervous? No. I expect a mixture of admiration and vitriol from the public."