Megan Fox Addresses "Complicated" Relationships Ahead of Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems Release

Megan Fox's book is more than just a collection of poems: It's become her safe space.
The Jennifer's Body actress, whose book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems is set for release Nov. 7, opened up about the inspiration behind her work, noting that it was a compilation of personal experiences and symbolic meanings.
"It comes from a lot of places," Megan told People in an article published Nov. 6. "Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical. Some poems contain a Grimm's-fairy-tale-type element, and others serve the same purpose as memes in online culture."
Either way, "all of it," she noted, "is something women can relate to."
The Transformers alum explained she's been writing material her "whole life," with the experience serving as a release mechanism that differs from her work as an actress.
"Acting doesn't really allow me to express myself fully in the way writing does because I'm reading someone else's words under someone else's direction," Megan—who announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022—continued. "Poetry gives me a space to experience some catharsis through art."
In August, the New Girl star announced her forthcoming book, sharing that she spent her "entire life keeping the secrets of men." But now she's in a state of reflection, especially when it comes to relationships that have proved to be "complicated."
"For most of us, it's not a fairy tale," the 37-year-old—who is mom to kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex Brian Austin Green—told People. "Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war. But through a wound enters an opportunity to grow and become a stronger more whole version of yourself."
Though she's revealing a layer she's kept to herself most of her life with her project, Megan also shared that some material remains close to the chest.
"I didn't even bother sending the majority of what I wrote to my editor," she noted, "because they were too graphic and unsettling for others to read."
And while she knows there will be criticism about her deeply personal publication, she's more than prepared to embrace it.
"I've been in the public eye for a long time and my career has been one long witch hunt," Megan said. "So nervous? No. I expect a mixture of admiration and vitriol from the public."