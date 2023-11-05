Find Out Which Real Housewife Is the Only One to Have Met Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy

Everything's coming up roses for this Housewife.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose had the pleasure of being the very first member of any of the Housewives franchises to meet Andy Cohen's 19-month-old daughter Lucy during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
"She is so cute and precious," Whitney told E! News' Francesca Amiker during BravoCon Nov. 4. "I got to meet her at the Clubhouse, her little pigtails. She's a daddy's girl. And I got a little kiss and a little hug. I was so honored to be the first Housewife to meet Lucy."
She added of the father-daughter duo, "She's gorgeous, and Andy's such a good father. So sweet."
And though Whitney is the only Housewife to have met Lucy, Andy's 3-year-old son Benjamin has been introduced to a number of Bravolebrities.
"Ben has met, wow I mean he met Vicki [Gunvalson] and Kyle [Richards] and Ramona [Singer] when he was a baby," Andy told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at BravoCon, adding he's also met Housewives Luann de Lesseps and Kenya Moore. "When I introduced him to Kenya I said, ‘This is a real-life princess.' Because she just looks like a princess."
He continued, "So Ben's been around."
The Watch What Happens Live host welcomed Lucy in April 2022, three years after Ben was born via surrogate in February 2019.
However, don't be expecting Andy to be adding more to his brood. As he previously noted to E! News, two really is his lucky number.
"I am outnumbered, that's fine," he said last November. "There's enough of my energy, and two is enough."
And since welcoming Lucy, Andy's Instagram feed has been filled with adorable photos of his baby girl and her big brother. Most recently, the WWHL host shared a snap of himself and Lucy showing off their New York City street fashion, captioning the Oct. 16 post, "Fall stroll with my girl."
To see more of Andy's sweetest moments with his kids, keep reading.