Exclusive

Find Out Which Real Housewife Is the Only One to Have Met Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy

As it turns out, only one Housewife has met Andy Cohen's 19-month-old daughter Lucy. Find out who it is—and what she had to say about the sweet encounter.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Nov 05, 2023 8:52 PMTags
BravoCeleb KidsCelebritiesAndy CohenThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityNBCU
Watch: Whitney Rose on Andy Cohen's Daughter: "She Is So Cute!"

Everything's coming up roses for this Housewife. 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose had the pleasure of being the very first member of any of the Housewives franchises to meet Andy Cohen's 19-month-old daughter Lucy during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

"She is so cute and precious," Whitney told E! News' Francesca Amiker during BravoCon Nov. 4. "I got to meet her at the Clubhouse, her little pigtails. She's a daddy's girl. And I got a little kiss and a little hug. I was so honored to be the first Housewife to meet Lucy."

She added of the father-daughter duo, "She's gorgeous, and Andy's such a good father. So sweet."

And though Whitney is the only Housewife to have met Lucy, Andy's 3-year-old son Benjamin has been introduced to a number of Bravolebrities.

"Ben has met, wow I mean he met Vicki [Gunvalson] and Kyle [Richards] and Ramona [Singer] when he was a baby," Andy told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at BravoCon, adding he's also met Housewives Luann de Lesseps and Kenya Moore. "When I introduced him to Kenya I said, ‘This is a real-life princess.' Because she just looks like a princess."

He continued, "So Ben's been around."

photos
BravoCon 2023: See Every Star

The Watch What Happens Live host welcomed Lucy in April 2022, three years after Ben was born via surrogate in February 2019.  

Instagram (AndyCohen) / Mindy Small (Getty Images)

Trending Stories

1

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Daughter Makes First Public Appearance

2
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Travis Barker

3

Taylor Swift's Night Out With Selena Gomez & More Hits Different

However, don't be expecting Andy to be adding more to his brood. As he previously noted to E! News, two really is his lucky number.

"I am outnumbered, that's fine," he said last November. "There's enough of my energy, and two is enough."

And since welcoming Lucy, Andy's Instagram feed has been filled with adorable photos of his baby girl and her big brother. Most recently, the WWHL host shared a snap of himself and Lucy showing off their New York City street fashion, captioning the Oct. 16 post, "Fall stroll with my girl."

To see more of Andy's sweetest moments with his kids, keep reading. 

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Bring Your Daughter to BravoCon

Andy appears with Lucy on the BravoCon set of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Lucy at BravoCon 2022

"Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!" Andy posted on Instagram in October 2022.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Sweet As Pie

"She is so bright-eyed & sweet as [pie emoji]," Andy wrote on Instagram in September 2022.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Summer Baby

Andy shared this photo of Lucy in August 2022.

Instagram
A Family of Three

Andy shared this sweet snapshot of him and his two children in July.

Instagram
Sibling Bonding

It didn't take long for Benjamin to embrace the role of big bro.

Instagram
Big Brother Benjamin

Andy announced the birth of his second child, a daughter named Lucy Eve Cohen, born via surrogate in April. 

Instagram
Taking Over the Family Business

Ben and Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt are clearly destined to follow in their fathers' footsteps.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Benjamin Is 3!

Benjamin joins his dad for his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 4, 2022, his third birthday.

Instagram
Benjamin & John Mayer

The musician, who helped induct Andy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hangs out with the star's son at the ceremony.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Pee Paw

In September 2021, Andy shared on Instagram this photo of Mark Consuelos with his son, revealing that he calls him "Pee Paw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Mee Maw

In September 2021, Andy shared this photo of Kelly Ripa with his son, revealing that he calls her "Mee Maw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Happy Father's Day 2021

Andy and his son celebrate Father's Day.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Halloween 2020

Andy appears with his son outside a fire station for Halloween 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Baby

Andy and his son relax on a beach in September 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Time

Andy and his son visit a beach in August 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
May the Force Be With You

Andy and his son engage in an epic lightsaber battle in June 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Twinning!

Andy and his son wear matching outfits in May 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Super Selfie

Andy poses with his son in October 2019.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
First Birthday as a Dad

Cohen poses for a cute selfie with his son on his 51st birthday.

Instagram / Anderson Cooper
Flying the Coop

It's Uncle Anderson Cooper again!

Instagram
Easter Bunnies

Baby Benjamin celebrated his first Easter in cute pajamas snuggling up to his proud papa, Andy Cohen.

Instagram
Spring Baby

As soon as spring hit in NYC, the Cohen men were out and ready to soak up the sun.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Play Ball!

Benjamin was excited about MLB Opening Day in St. Louis as he showcased his Cardinals pride, a gift from team pitcher Michael Wacha, who Cohen named his dog after.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Guess Who?

Benjamin met Mark Consuelos in early 2019 and we are forever jealous.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
King Ben

"Ben is ready for the #RHOA finale in his King-wear, gift from @porsha4real! What a trip! #KingBen," Cohen wrote on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Who's That?

"The 40-Day-Old Virgin," Cohen captioned this adorable snap on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Future Tonight Show Guest

Benjamin has already met Jimmy Fallon so clearly he'll be appearing on The Tonight Show in no time.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
What a Smile

That is one happy baby!

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Best Buddies

Dad is all smiles as his baby boy takes a snooze in a cute pair of overalls.

photos
View More Photos From Meet Andy Cohen's Kids Benjamin and Lucy
Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Daughter Makes First Public Appearance

2
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Travis Barker

3

Taylor Swift's Night Out With Selena Gomez & More Hits Different

4
Exclusive

Ariana Madix Reveals the Name Tom Sandoval Called Her at BravoCon

5

The Meaning Behind Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Name