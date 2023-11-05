Find Out Which Real Housewife Is the Only One to Have Met Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy

Watch : Whitney Rose on Andy Cohen's Daughter: "She Is So Cute!"

Everything's coming up roses for this Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose had the pleasure of being the very first member of any of the Housewives franchises to meet Andy Cohen's 19-month-old daughter Lucy during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

"She is so cute and precious," Whitney told E! News' Francesca Amiker during BravoCon Nov. 4. "I got to meet her at the Clubhouse, her little pigtails. She's a daddy's girl. And I got a little kiss and a little hug. I was so honored to be the first Housewife to meet Lucy."

She added of the father-daughter duo, "She's gorgeous, and Andy's such a good father. So sweet."

And though Whitney is the only Housewife to have met Lucy, Andy's 3-year-old son Benjamin has been introduced to a number of Bravolebrities.

"Ben has met, wow I mean he met Vicki [Gunvalson] and Kyle [Richards] and Ramona [Singer] when he was a baby," Andy told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at BravoCon, adding he's also met Housewives Luann de Lesseps and Kenya Moore. "When I introduced him to Kenya I said, ‘This is a real-life princess.' Because she just looks like a princess."

He continued, "So Ben's been around."