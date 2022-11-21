Andy Cohen Jokes That He Is "Outnumbered" By Kids Benjamin and Lucy

Watch : Andy Cohen Says He’s “Outnumbered” By His 2 Kids

For Andy Cohen, two is the magic number when it comes to kids.

"I am outnumbered," the Bravo host—who welcomed his 3-year-old son Benjamin and almost 7-month-old daughter Lucy via surrogates—exclusively said on the Nov. 21 episode of E! News. "That's fine. There's enough of my energy, and two is enough."

As for whether he plans on welcoming a third child any time soon, the 54-year-old simply told E! News' Carolina Bermudez, "No." His latest comments echo the sentiment he shared with E! at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 16, where he stated that he's "good right now" in terms of the size of his family.

When he's not busy hosting Watch What Happens Live or breaking up drama on Real Housewives reunions, Andy—who recently partnered with the cocktail company FRESCA Mixed—is regularly sharing adorable pics of his kids with fans on Instagram.

And with the holidays quickly approaching, the TV personality revealed how he and his family have been getting into the spirit of the season.