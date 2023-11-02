Why You Won't Be Watching The White Lotus Season 3 Until 2025

Watch : The White Lotus Brings Back Natasha Rothwell for Season 3

Fans won't be able to check into another White Lotus hotel for some time.

The third season of the beloved HBO anthology series has, like many upcoming television projects, been officially delayed by the strikes in Hollywood—both the writers' strike, which concluded in September, and the ongoing actors' strike.

In addition to confirming Welcome to Derry—an IT spinoff—will be delayed, HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said per Deadline, "White Lotus Season 3, that was going to be '24 and that's likely moving into 2025."

E! News has reached out to HBO for any additional comment but has not yet heard back.

So, what do we know about the next season?

"The first season highlighted money and the second season is sex," show creator Mike White said in December. "I think the third season, it would be maybe a satirical, funny look at death, Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round."

And while season 2 of The White Lotus did include a lot of sex, it also saw the return—and ultimate demise—of fan-favorite character Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge. And though the heiress' untimely death means she likely won't make a third appearance on the show, it doesn't mean Mike has totally discounted the possibility of seeing her return in a prequel.