Brooke Shields Reveals How Bradley Cooper Came to Her Rescue After She Had a Seizure

Watch : Brooke Shields Rocks a Beautiful Floral Gown

Bradley Cooper's superhero compatibilities extend beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, Brooke Shields shared that he rushed to her aid when she suffered a grand mal seizure while out to dinner before a performance of her Previously Owned by Brooke Shields one-woman show.

"I was preparing for the show, and I was drinking so much water, and I didn't know I was low in sodium," Shields recalled in a Glamour interview posted Nov. 1. "Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall. I start having a grand mal seizure."

Noting that it involves "frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue," the Blue Lagoon actress added that the next thing she remembered was being loaded into an ambulance with the actor, her costar in the 2008 film The Midnight Meat Train, by her side.

"You wake up and Bradley Cooper's going, 'I'm going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,' and he's holding my hand," Shields recalled. "And I'm looking at my hand, I'm looking at Bradley Cooper's hand in my hand, and I'm like, 'This is odd and surreal.'"