Brooke Shields Reveals How Bradley Cooper Came to Her Rescue After She Had a Seizure

Brooke Shields recalled how her former costar Bradley Cooper showed up to help after she suffered a medical emergency in September.

By Corinne Heller Nov 01, 2023 8:02 PMTags
Bradley CooperBrooke ShieldsHealthInjury And Illness
Watch: Brooke Shields Rocks a Beautiful Floral Gown

Bradley Cooper's superhero compatibilities extend beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, Brooke Shields shared that he rushed to her aid when she suffered a grand mal seizure while out to dinner before a performance of her Previously Owned by Brooke Shields one-woman show. 

"I was preparing for the show, and I was drinking so much water, and I didn't know I was low in sodium," Shields recalled in a Glamour interview posted Nov. 1. "Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall. I start having a grand mal seizure."

Noting that it involves "frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue," the Blue Lagoon actress added that the next thing she remembered was being loaded into an ambulance with the actor, her costar in the 2008 film The Midnight Meat Train, by her side.

"You wake up and Bradley Cooper's going, 'I'm going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,' and he's holding my hand," Shields recalled. "And I'm looking at my hand, I'm looking at Bradley Cooper's hand in my hand, and I'm like, 'This is odd and surreal.'"

photos
Bradley Cooper's Best Roles

The Suddenly Susan actress explained that the restaurant's sommelier had initially tried to call her husband, Chris Henchy

Rob Kim / Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Amid Joe Jonas Split

2

Heidi Klum Is Unrecognizable in Most Elaborate Halloween Costume Yet

3

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

"His assistant called Bradley and said, 'Brooke's on the ground. Chris isn't around. Go get her,'" Shields said. "And he came, and somebody called the ambulance. And then it was like, I walked in with Jesus."

Rob Kim / Getty Images

Look back at more surprising celeb friendships below:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Mindy Kaling & Reese Witherspoon

They have been friends for years and have worked together. The two starred together in A Wrinkle in Time, while Mindy also had a recurring role on The Morning Show. In addition, the latter is co-writing Legally Blonde 3. Weirdness: 3/10

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Adam Sandler & Timothée Chalamet

The two actors, who costarred in the 2014 film Men, Women & Children, reunited for an outdoor game of basketball in New York City in July 2023.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Russell Crowe & RZA

The actor has worked with the Wu-Tang Clan rapper on several movies, including The Man with the Iron Fists, American Gangster and The Next Three Days. But their bond goes much deeper than that. "As friends, we talk," Crowe tells Fuse. "It is no effort for me to give a friend advice. Film has many gods and you have to understand, as a director, you will be required to please and appease them all."

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Michelle Dockery & Pippa Middleton

Before running into each other again at Wimbledon, the unlikely duo first crossed paths at the Downton Abbey set. "She actually came on-set with her brother, James, a few years ago," Dockery told E! News."They are good fans of the show."

Brian Aris/Live 8 via Getty Images
David Beckham & Snoop Dogg

When the "footballer" moved to L.A. and became a "soccer player," he befriended the rapper. Becks appeared on Snoop's reality show, the two played soccer and Snoop plays his new music for David first. Weirdness: 8/10

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
Dakota Fanning & Kristen Stewart

The two former child actors have worked on two films, Twilight and The Runaways, but Dakota says their friendship isn't based on work, "When we're together, we're not talking about movie stuff." Weirdness: 3/10

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton & Britney Spears

The two hung out together in the aughts and maintained their friendship over the years.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj & Anna Wintour

The two have two very different approaches to fashion (has Anna ever been bedazzled?), but they bonded in the front row of an Oscar de la Renta show and Anna scored a name-drop in one of Nicki's raps. Weirdness: 7/10

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
50 Cent & Bette Midler

Now this is one strange duet! Fiddy met Bette working for the charity New York Restoration Project, where she gushed, "He's one of the newest members of our tribe. He's really made my life worth living." Weirdness: 9/10 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Taylor Swift & Lena Dunham

Taylor is a self-proclaimed good girl. Lena isn't affraid to stir the pot. But they have a lot of mutual respect for each other and the Girls creator described T.Swift's show as the "most life-affirming thing I've experienced." Weirdness: 6/10

Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini

The former King of Queens actress has been supertight with Jenny From the Block for a while now, bonding over fashion and tweeting cutesy things at each other with the hashtag "#luckybesties." Weirdness: 3/10

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow & Jay-Z

The Goop goddess herself is actually friends with both Jay and his wife, Beyoncé, though you might be more surprised to learn that Gwyn is an intense rap enthusiast and her kids even call Mr. Carter "Uncle Jay." Weirdness: 5/10

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Jonah Hill

You might not expect the hunky thespian to be close with the dude from Superbad, but look at it this way: Pitt is a total prankster (says Jonah) and Jonah is now a serious Oscar nominee (for their film Moneyball). Weirdness: 6/10

HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images
Eminem & Elton John

The controversial rapper joined forces with Sir Elton at the 2001 Grammys and later Em turned to his new friend for support getting sober: "I told him, 'Look, I'm going through a problem and I need your advice.'" Weirdness: 7/10

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Amid Joe Jonas Split

2

Heidi Klum Is Unrecognizable in Most Elaborate Halloween Costume Yet

3

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

4

Céline Dion Enjoys Rare Public Outing With Her Sons Amid Health Battle

5

Travis Kelce Reacts to Costumes Inspired by Taylor Swift Romance