Why Hilarie Burton's Kids Call Her a "Nobody" Compared to Famous Dad Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Watch : Why Hilarie Burton Morgan Practices MAGIC Around Her Kids

If you ask Hilarie Burton Morgan's kids, she's not like a cool mom, she's a regular mom.

While 13-year-old son Gus and 5-year-old daughter George understand that dad Jeffrey Dean Morgan embodied legendary Walking Dead villain Negan "because there's a lot of memorabilia that's been sent to the house," Hilarie explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, "they don't understand what I do."

And so they can't fathom why anyone who lives near their farm in Rhinebeck, N.Y. would fawn all over the local middle school representative for the parent-teacher-student organization.

"They are so irritated when people come up to us in the supermarket and act like I'm somebody because they're like, she's nobody, we're the somebodys," the actress-slash-producer-slash-host continued. "Like they're the stars of the show."

But with each interaction, the 41-year-old said it's begun to sink in: "They're slowly getting an understanding of what Mom used to do."