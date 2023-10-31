Ariana Madix Reveals Unexpected Dancing With the Stars Body Transformation

Watch : Most SHOCKING "Dancing with the Stars" Moments With Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix is quite SUR-prised by how her body has transformed while competing on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

"I've noticed that I'm having a lot of aches," the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told E! News while promoting her sandwich shop Something About Her's new partnership with Lay's, "and pains that I never had before."

But while other celebrity contestants—including Ariana's fellow season 32 competitor Mauricio Umansky—have experienced noticeable weight losses during the grueling weeks of ballroom training, that is not the case for the Bravolebrity.

"I have gained weight," Ariana noted with a laugh. "I'm really actually waiting for this body transformation to happen because I am confused."

But couldn't that just be from building muscle rehearsing the intense routines? The 38-year-old added, "Let's hope so!"

Despite the unexpected added pounds, Ariana recently told E! that joining the ABC competition series has been a lifelong dream of hers.