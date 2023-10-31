Ariana Madix Reveals Unexpected Dancing With the Stars Body Transformation

Ariana Madix is quite SUR-prised by how her body has transformed while competing on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.
"I've noticed that I'm having a lot of aches," the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told E! News while promoting her sandwich shop Something About Her's new partnership with Lay's, "and pains that I never had before."
But while other celebrity contestants—including Ariana's fellow season 32 competitor Mauricio Umansky—have experienced noticeable weight losses during the grueling weeks of ballroom training, that is not the case for the Bravolebrity.
"I have gained weight," Ariana noted with a laugh. "I'm really actually waiting for this body transformation to happen because I am confused."
But couldn't that just be from building muscle rehearsing the intense routines? The 38-year-old added, "Let's hope so!"
Despite the unexpected added pounds, Ariana recently told E! that joining the ABC competition series has been a lifelong dream of hers.
"It's been amazing," she shared earlier this month. "I would say it is a lot of hard work, but it is so rewarding. It's my favorite thing I've ever done."
In addition to her pursuit for the Mirrorball Trophy, Ariana and VPR costar Katie Maloney recently announced an exciting new business venture.
The besties are partnering with Lay's potato chips for National Sandwich Day (Nov. 3) to release an exclusive, sandwich-inspired flavor—Lay's Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup—for their sandwich shop just in time for BravoCon 2023 this coming weekend.
As Ariana told E!, "They're gonna be available at BravoCon and also available to any Bravoholic who can visit Lay's on Instagram or X and they'll be able to enter to win the exclusive kit."
And to enter to win one of Ariana's exclusive Something About Her Lay's snack kit, head over to @Lays on Instagram and comment using the hashtags #SomethingAboutLays and #Sweepstakes.
