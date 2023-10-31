Exclusive

Ariana Madix Reveals Unexpected Dancing With the Stars Body Transformation

Dancing With the Stars' Ariana Madix shared the surprising way her body has changed since joining season 32 of the ABC competition series.

By Brett Malec Oct 31, 2023 2:00 PMTags
TVReality TVDancing With The StarsExclusivesDiet And FitnessFitnessWeight GainVanderpump RulesAriana Madix
Watch: Most SHOCKING "Dancing with the Stars" Moments With Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix is quite SUR-prised by how her body has transformed while competing on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

"I've noticed that I'm having a lot of aches," the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told E! News while promoting her sandwich shop Something About Her's new partnership with Lay's, "and pains that I never had before."

But while other celebrity contestants—including Ariana's fellow season 32 competitor Mauricio Umansky—have experienced noticeable weight losses during the grueling weeks of ballroom training, that is not the case for the Bravolebrity.

"I have gained weight," Ariana noted with a laugh. "I'm really actually waiting for this body transformation to happen because I am confused."

But couldn't that just be from building muscle rehearsing the intense routines? The 38-year-old added, "Let's hope so!"

Despite the unexpected added pounds, Ariana recently told E! that joining the ABC competition series has been a lifelong dream of hers.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Everything We Know (So Far)

"It's been amazing," she shared earlier this month. "I would say it is a lot of hard work, but it is so rewarding. It's my favorite thing I've ever done."

Disney/Christopher Willard/ABC

In addition to her pursuit for the Mirrorball Trophy, Ariana and VPR costar Katie Maloney recently announced an exciting new business venture.

The besties are partnering with Lay's potato chips for National Sandwich Day (Nov. 3) to release an exclusive, sandwich-inspired flavor—Lay's Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup—for their sandwich shop just in time for BravoCon 2023 this coming weekend.

As Ariana told E!, "They're gonna be available at BravoCon and also available to any Bravoholic who can visit Lay's on Instagram or X and they'll be able to enter to win the exclusive kit."

Keep reading to relive more of DWTS' most epic body transformations.

And to enter to win one of Ariana's exclusive Something About Her Lay's snack kit, head over to @Lays on Instagram and comment using the hashtags #SomethingAboutLays and #Sweepstakes.

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

2

Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Speaks Out on His Death

3

Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Breaks Silence on Health Battle

Instagram/ABC/Christopher Willard

Mauricio Umansky

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed to E! News in October 2023 he dropped 14 pounds in one month after joining season 32 of the competition. And, yes, he proudly showed off his fitter bod on the dancefloor.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images/ABC/Eric McCandless
Ally Brooke

During her time on Dancing With the Stars, the former Fifth Harmony songstress shed 10 pounds from her petite frame. As she described to Woman's Day, "I'm small so that 10 pounds really shows and I feel so much more confident in myself, I feel so much stronger, so much healthier, and it really has changed my confidence in myself all around."

Getty Images
Lauren Alaina

Get it, girl! The country music sensation and American Idol alum revealed she lost 25 pounds thanks to the grueling rehearsals that come with competing on DWTS

Instagram
James Van Der Beek

"I'd been training in Muay Thai three days a week for about six months (for the next project I'm writing) when I hit pause to dance six hours a day. Now I can rhumba," the actor shared on Instagram alongside a before-and-after photo of his DWTS transformation.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images; ABC/Eric McCandless
Sasha Pieterse

During week two of the competition, the Pretty Little Liars star revealed her 15-pound weight loss. "Now, I'm seeing results," the actress said. "I think most importantly, I'm feeling like me again."

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images; ABC/Eric McCandless
Drew Scott

In just a matter of weeks, the HGTV star noticed a change in his body. "I haven't been this trim in probably 15-20 years and I feel great," he told People. "Who knew dancing was such an amazing workout!"

Getty Images
Amber Rose

Need a weight loss kickstarter? Dancing With the Stars may be able to help. "I feel like I'm getting super toned," the proud mom dished on her Loveline With Amber Rose podcast on Play.it. "I feel like I've lost probably 10 pounds, maybe 8 pounds already. It's serious." 

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Maury Phillips/WireImage
Kelly Osbourne

The television personality dropped 42 pounds in 2009 while competing on the show. "Louis van Amstel and Dancing With the Stars changed my life, and as cheesy and cliché as that sounds, America had the hugest part in that," she told Access Hollywood.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Marie Osmond

The entertainer impressively lost over 30 pounds on season five of the show, kickstarting her diet which led to a gig as a spokesperson for Nutrisystem.

Frederick M. Brown; Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Bristol Palin

The famous politician's daughter delighted the audience on DWTS and also shimmied her way into a brand new body!

Jeffrey Mayer/SGranitz/Getty Images
Tia Carrere

The brunette beauty shed a considerable amount of weight during season two, having just given birth before she joined the competition. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images; John Shearer/WireImage
Margaret Cho

The comedian experienced a total body transformation from dancing. "I can see it in my face. I can feel it in my whole body. I have lost a lot of weight," she told People in 2010.

Vivien Killilea/Paul Warner/WireImage
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

"I feel like I look so much better than I used to!" the television star and former Girls Next Door star told Life & Style of her slimmed-down body after placing sixth on the show.

Ricki Lake

The former talk show host lost inches all over her body and dropped around 20 pounds thanks to grueling dance rehearsals with partner Derek Hough during season 13.

Jennie Garth

"I did Pilates three days a week and cardio twice. I hated it, but it helped. Once I started dancing, things changed faster than when I was just working out," she told said of her significant weight loss coming off the show in 2007.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

2

Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Speaks Out on His Death

3

Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Breaks Silence on Health Battle

4
Breaking

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Engaged After 2 Years

5

Kylie & Kendall Jenner Are Sugar & Spice in Risqué Halloween Costumes