Friends' Maggie Wheeler Mourns Onscreen Love Matthew Perry

After Matthew Perry was found dead Oct. 28, Friends' Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, paid tribute to her friend: "The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on."

FriendsMatthew Perry
Watch: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Maggie Wheeler will be there for Matthew Perry, in life and death.

After the 54-year-old died from an apparent drowning Oct. 28, the actress, who played Janice on Friends, shared her infinite love for her costar. "What a loss," she wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet snap of them. "The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

On the NBC series, Wheeler's character (known for her Oh my God! and that laugh) dated Perry's Chandler Bing on and off before he settled down with Courteney Cox's Monica Gellar. And though their characters ultimately weren't a match, Wheeler never wanted to break from Perry's contagious spirit.

"Matthew Perry is so funny," she said in 2016. "And working with him, I knew right away, I thought, 'This guy's gonna make me laugh on set, I've gotta be prepared. What am I going to do?' So I created Janice's laugh just as a safety measure for when Matthew made me laugh." 

After all, he brightened everyone's day—and his sudden loss will always be felt, especially to those closest to him. 

"I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son,'" Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mom on the sitcom, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I'm sending love & condolences to his friends & family."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, following the news of his death, many took to social media to pay tribute

"We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing," read a tribute posted to the Friends and Warner Bros. TV Instagram accounts. "He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

Added Rumer Willis, "When I was a kid and I was on set while he and my dad were doing whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully."

Read on to look back on his life in pictures...

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1988

The Boys Will Be Boys star poses for a photo while at the Limelight in New York City.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1990

The Sydney actor takes a break while on the set of the CBS series in Los Angeles, California.

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1994

The Friends star sits by the well-known fountain that serves as the backdrop for the show's opening sequence.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1996

The Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author attends the Scream premiere in Los Angeles.

Gerald Weinman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1997

Perry poses while on the set of Friends as his beloved character Chandler Bing.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2000

The 17 Again star attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Grinch.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2004

The actor hits the red carpet for the premiere of The Whole Ten Yards.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

2006

The Mr. Sunshine star attends the Entertainment Weekly and Matrix Men upfront party.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

2012

 The Odd Couple actor hangs out backstage at an event in celebration of the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

2016

Perry poses for a photo while at the play The End Of Longing.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

2017

The American-Canadian actor was front and center at The Circle premiere in New York City.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

2022

Perry attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party.

David Livingston/Getty Images

2023

Six months prior to his passing, the Almost Heroes star discussed his memoir while on stage at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival.

