Friends' Maggie Wheeler Mourns Onscreen Love Matthew Perry

Watch : ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Maggie Wheeler will be there for Matthew Perry, in life and death.

After the 54-year-old died from an apparent drowning Oct. 28, the actress, who played Janice on Friends, shared her infinite love for her costar. "What a loss," she wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet snap of them. "The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

On the NBC series, Wheeler's character (known for her Oh my God! and that laugh) dated Perry's Chandler Bing on and off before he settled down with Courteney Cox's Monica Gellar. And though their characters ultimately weren't a match, Wheeler never wanted to break from Perry's contagious spirit.

"Matthew Perry is so funny," she said in 2016. "And working with him, I knew right away, I thought, 'This guy's gonna make me laugh on set, I've gotta be prepared. What am I going to do?' So I created Janice's laugh just as a safety measure for when Matthew made me laugh."