Matthew Perry's Friends Family Mourns His Death

The Friends family has been brought down to their knees.
After news broke that Matthew Perry died at age 54, those affiliated with the hit sitcom expressed their grief.
"We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing," a message posted to the official Friends and Warner Bros. TV Instagram accounts on Oct. 28 read. "He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."
Perry died in an apparent drowning Oct. 28, his rep and a law enforcement source told NBC News. The law enforcement source informed the outlet the incident was treated as a water rescue and that there was no apparent foul play.
Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told The Los Angeles Times. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed.
The Los Angeles Police Department's public information officer told E! News officers "responded to a death investigation for a male in his fifties." However, they did not confirm the identity.
E! News has reached out to Perry's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.
Perry starred on Friends throughout its run from 1994 to 2004—earning an Emmy nomination for his role of Chandler Bing. The actor—who also appeared in movies like Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards as well as in TV shows like Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On, Mr. Sunshine and The Odd Couple revival—also got nods for his guest appearances on The West Wing and performance on The Ron Clark Story.
But for many years behind the camera, Perry battled with addiction to painkillers and alcohol. It was a topic he wrote about in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, sharing he'd been to rehab 15 times over the years and had a near-death experience in 2018 when his colon burst due to his opioid use.
Perry—who later became sober—decided to reveal the details of his previously private struggle, he told E! News, in the hopes of helping others.
"There's been some real up and downs in my life and this is a lot about the downs," explained Perry, who also appeared on the Friends reunion in 2021, "but the further down you go the more people you can help."
In his memory, here's a look back at his life in pictures.
TMZ was first to report the news of Perry's passing.
(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family)