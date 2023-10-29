Matthew Perry's Friends Family Mourns His Death

After news of Matthew Perry's passing broke, the official Instagram account for the show Friends paid tribute and called the actor behind Chandler Bing a "true gift to us all."

The Friends family has been brought down to their knees.

After news broke that Matthew Perry died at age 54, those affiliated with the hit sitcom expressed their grief.

"We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing," a message posted to the official Friends and Warner Bros. TV Instagram accounts on Oct. 28 read. "He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

Perry died in an apparent drowning Oct. 28, his rep and a law enforcement source told NBC News. The law enforcement source informed the outlet the incident was treated as a water rescue and that there was no apparent foul play.

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told The Los Angeles Times. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The Los Angeles Police Department's public information officer told E! News officers "responded to a death investigation for a male in his fifties." However, they did not confirm the identity.

E! News has reached out to Perry's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

Perry starred on Friends throughout its run from 1994 to 2004—earning an Emmy nomination for his role of Chandler Bing. The actor—who also appeared in movies like Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards as well as in TV shows like Studio 60 on the Sunset StripGo OnMr. Sunshine and The Odd Couple revival—also got nods for his guest appearances on The West Wing and performance on The Ron Clark Story.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

But for many years behind the camera, Perry battled with addiction to painkillers and alcohol. It was a topic he wrote about in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, sharing he'd been to rehab 15 times over the years and had a near-death experience in 2018 when his colon burst due to his opioid use.

Perry—who later became sober—decided to reveal the details of his previously private struggle, he told E! News, in the hopes of helping others.

"There's been some real up and downs in my life and this is a lot about the downs," explained Perry, who also appeared on the Friends reunion in 2021, "but the further down you go the more people you can help."

In his memory, here's a look back at his life in pictures.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1988

The Boys Will Be Boys star poses for a photo while at the Limelight in New York City.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1990

The Sydney actor takes a break while on the set of the CBS series in Los Angeles, California.

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1994

The Friends star sits by the well-known fountain that serves as the backdrop for the show's opening sequence.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1996

The Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author attends the Scream premiere in Los Angeles.

Gerald Weinman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1997

Perry poses while on the set of Friends as his beloved character Chandler Bing.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2000

The 17 Again star attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Grinch.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2004

The actor hits the red carpet for the premiere of The Whole Ten Yards.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

2006

The Mr. Sunshine star attends the Entertainment Weekly and Matrix Men upfront party.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

2012

 The Odd Couple actor hangs out backstage at an event in celebration of the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

2016

Perry poses for a photo while at the play The End Of Longing.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

2017

The American-Canadian actor was front and center at The Circle premiere in New York City.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

2022

Perry attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party.

David Livingston/Getty Images

2023

Six months prior to his passing, the Almost Heroes star discussed his memoir while on stage at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival.

TMZ was first to report the news of Perry's passing.

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

