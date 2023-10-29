Matthew Perry's Friends Family Mourns His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Friends family has been brought down to their knees.

After news broke that Matthew Perry died at age 54, those affiliated with the hit sitcom expressed their grief.

"We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing," a message posted to the official Friends and Warner Bros. TV Instagram accounts on Oct. 28 read. "He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

Perry died in an apparent drowning Oct. 28, his rep and a law enforcement source told NBC News. The law enforcement source informed the outlet the incident was treated as a water rescue and that there was no apparent foul play.

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told The Los Angeles Times. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The Los Angeles Police Department's public information officer told E! News officers "responded to a death investigation for a male in his fifties." However, they did not confirm the identity.

E! News has reached out to Perry's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.