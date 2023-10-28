Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Recreates One of Kim Kardashian's Most Iconic Looks for Halloween

Kim said that she was offered to wear a black or floral version of the gown and that Tisci and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour preferred the floral. "I was like, 'I think I should just do the black version,' and Ricardo was like, 'No, come on, we have to do the floral,'" she said. "Ricardo had said afterwards, 'What do you give a woman when she's pregnant? You send her flowers.'"

She continued, "I was so insecure and I could never really speak up at that point because I was so shy and just wanted to make everyone happy. And he said Anna really wanted the floral, and so I said, 'OK, floral it is.'"

Kim now looks back fondly at her fashion moment. "Now I love it," she told Vogue. "I look back and I'm like, 'Wow, they had this vision. This is like, sick.' I just remember the Olsen twins came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves. So none of the critics mattered because the Olsen twins approved and I loved it."

In 2015, while pregnant with her and Kanye's second child, son Saint West, Kim wore her 2013 Met Gala maternity gown as her own Halloween costume.

