Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Recreates One of Kim Kardashian's Most Iconic Looks for Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian may have just won Halloween 2023.
The pregnant Poosh founder appeared to poke fun at her past on-air feud with Kim Kardashian by dressing up like the SKIMS founder, as seen in photos posted on Instagram Oct. 27. And she didn't pick just any one of her sister's looks, she chose one of her most iconic—and most mocked: Her first Met Gala outfit, a floral, high-neck, long-sleeved gown with a thigh-high split by designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy.
Kourtney tagged Kim and her sister liked and shared the post on her Instagram Stories. Meanwhile, the photos spurred a slew of jokes from fans.
"Stole her wedding country. Stole her met gala look. Iconic. Truly," commented one fan, parodying dialogue from the siblings' on The Kardashians over their dispute over Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.
The fashion collab was unveiled months after the fashion duo hosted Kourtney and Travis Barker's 2022 wedding at their estate in Italy, the country where Kim married now-ex-husband Kanye West in 2014.
The sisters had bickered on several recent episodes of their show and have since smoothed things over. (Kim did manage to get in another zinger recently, tagging the Lemme supplements founder in an Oct. 27 Instagram Stories post promoting their mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble's own collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.)
Kim was at the beginning of her third trimester of her pregnancy with her and Kanye's eldest daughter North West when she attended the 2013 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala as the rapper's plus one. Her floral outfit received mixed reviews on social media and spurred memes among her critics.
"On the car ride there, I remember Kanye saying, 'You look so beautiful. I'm so happy for you,'" Kim said in a 2019 Vogue video, while reviewing some of her past iconic looks, "And I then I was crying like the whole way home because I just couldn't believe it—there was all these memes about me and this couch."
Kim said that she was offered to wear a black or floral version of the gown and that Tisci and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour preferred the floral. "I was like, 'I think I should just do the black version,' and Ricardo was like, 'No, come on, we have to do the floral,'" she said. "Ricardo had said afterwards, 'What do you give a woman when she's pregnant? You send her flowers.'"
She continued, "I was so insecure and I could never really speak up at that point because I was so shy and just wanted to make everyone happy. And he said Anna really wanted the floral, and so I said, 'OK, floral it is.'"
Kim now looks back fondly at her fashion moment. "Now I love it," she told Vogue. "I look back and I'm like, 'Wow, they had this vision. This is like, sick.' I just remember the Olsen twins came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves. So none of the critics mattered because the Olsen twins approved and I loved it."
In 2015, while pregnant with her and Kanye's second child, son Saint West, Kim wore her 2013 Met Gala maternity gown as her own Halloween costume.
Kourtney has herself showcased several notable maternity looks of her own during her current pregnancy as she awaits the birth of her and Travis' first child together, the fourth for both. See several of them below: