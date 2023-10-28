Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Recreates One of Kim Kardashian's Most Iconic Looks for Halloween

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as Kim Kardashian for Halloween 2023, recreating one of her most iconic and mocked styles: Her first Met Gala outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian may have just won Halloween 2023.

The pregnant Poosh founder appeared to poke fun at her past on-air feud with Kim Kardashian by dressing up like the SKIMS founder, as seen in photos posted on Instagram Oct. 27. And she didn't pick just any one of her sister's looks, she chose one of her most iconic—and most mocked: Her first Met Gala outfit, a floral, high-neck, long-sleeved gown with a thigh-high split by designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy.

Kourtney tagged Kim and her sister liked and shared the post on her Instagram Stories. Meanwhile, the photos spurred a slew of jokes from fans.

"Stole her wedding country. Stole her met gala look. Iconic. Truly," commented one fan, parodying dialogue from the siblings' on The Kardashians over their dispute over Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.

The fashion collab was unveiled months after the fashion duo hosted Kourtney and Travis Barker's 2022 wedding at their estate in Italy, the country where Kim married now-ex-husband Kanye West in 2014. 

The sisters had bickered on several recent episodes of their show and have since smoothed things over. (Kim did manage to get in another zinger recently, tagging the Lemme supplements founder in an Oct. 27 Instagram Stories post promoting their mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble's own collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.)

Kim was at the beginning of her third trimester of her pregnancy with her and Kanye's eldest daughter North West when she attended the 2013 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala as the rapper's plus one. Her floral outfit received mixed reviews on social media and spurred memes among her critics.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian / Larry Busacca / Getty Images)

"On the car ride there, I remember Kanye saying, 'You look so beautiful. I'm so happy for you,'" Kim said in a 2019 Vogue video, while reviewing some of her past iconic looks, "And I then I was crying like the whole way home because I just couldn't believe it—there was all these memes about me and this couch."

Kim said that she was offered to wear a black or floral version of the gown and that Tisci and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour preferred the floral. "I was like, 'I think I should just do the black version,' and Ricardo was like, 'No, come on, we have to do the floral,'" she said. "Ricardo had said afterwards, 'What do you give a woman when she's pregnant? You send her flowers.'"

She continued, "I was so insecure and I could never really speak up at that point because I was so shy and just wanted to make everyone happy. And he said Anna really wanted the floral, and so I said, 'OK, floral it is.'"

Kim now looks back fondly at her fashion moment. "Now I love it," she told Vogue. "I look back and I'm like, 'Wow, they had this vision. This is like, sick.' I just remember the Olsen twins came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves. So none of the critics mattered because the Olsen twins approved and I loved it."

In 2015, while pregnant with her and Kanye's second child, son Saint West, Kim wore her 2013 Met Gala maternity gown as her own Halloween costume.

Kourtney has herself showcased several notable maternity looks of her own during her current pregnancy as she awaits the birth of her and Travis' first child together, the fourth for both. See several of them below:

Instagram / Travis Barker
Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kisses his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showed her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick rocked similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star revealed her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

