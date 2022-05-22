See First Photo of Kourtney Kardashian in Her Wedding Dress, Courtesy of Alabama Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding: ALL the Details

And the award for best wedding photo leaker goes to Alabama Barker.

On May 22, Travis Barker's 16-year-old daughter posted on her Instagram Story the first pic of her dad and Kourtney Kardashian at their wedding ceremony at Castello Brown, a 16th century castle in the village of Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney wore a sleeveless white bridal gown with a cathedral-length embroidered veil. She and Travis, dressed in a black suit, kneeled on gold chairs on a red carpeted altar adorned with red roses—a Kravis staple.

Alabama also posted a couple selfies with the bride. Travis' daughter and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya wore matching light gray fitted dresses with red floral motifs, while Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick, 9, sported a white dress with a similar design.

Kourtney, Travis and their family and friends, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, plus fellow celebs such as his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus, were all spotted celebrating together at dinners and on a luxury yacht in Portofino this weekend ahead of the wedding.