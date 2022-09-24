Kim Kardashian Introduces Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration at Fashion Show as Family Cheers Her on

Watch : Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe AGAIN

With her family supporting her from the front row, Kim Kardashian took center stage at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show.

On Sept. 23, she appeared on the runway with Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce during the finale of the event after they debuted a new spring-summer 2023 collection, a collaboration with the reality star. Kim wore a sleeveless gown covered in black Swarovski crystals in different dimensions to achieve a three dimensional texture, and her platinum blond hair styled in an updo.

Kim's eldest three children North West, 9, Saint West, 6, and Chicago West, 4, plus mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian cheered her on from the front row.

"The most incredible show in Milan today!!" Kris wrote on Instagram. "@kimkardashian @dolcegabbana, perfection as always! So proud of you @kimkardashian!!! #MilanFashionWeek #CiaoKim #DolceandGabbana"

The show opened to the sounds of camera clicks, light flashes and screams of "We love you Kim!" ELLE reported. The show's models wore mostly black, white and silver looks with signature lace, crystal and leopard print embellishments as a black and white video of Kim eating spaghetti played in the background, the magazine said.