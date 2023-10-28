Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Shares Son Jace Is Living With His Grandma Barbara

Jenelle Evans is sharing insight into her family's dynamic amid legal drama over her son Jace.
Seven months after regaining full custody of the 14-year-old, the Teen Mom 2 alum shared that Jace—who has a history of running away from home—is back to living with her mom, Barbara Evans, amid her husband David Eason's child abuse allegations.
"He is with her temporarily and they are looking to possibly transport him somewhere else due to his behavior in the past," Jenelle told The Messenger on Oct. 27, adding that her other kids Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 6, are "doing great."
Earlier this month, David was charged with a child abuse misdemeanor in a case involving Jace, according to TMZ. Though Jenelle, 31, did not specify what happened that led to the charge, she did confirm in her new interview that David and Jace were involved in a September incident during which the 35-year-old "searched" the teen and confiscated items.
"My son has been having mental health issues for the past two to three years," explained Jenelle, who shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis. "He has been on and off medication that was not prescribed under my care. They are thinking it's because of the effects of the medication, it's causing him to have behaviors he shouldn't have. He's had outbursts. He's in intensive therapy at the moment and getting the help he needs."
She also said Jace has been "seeking mental health therapy for a while" and his struggles with boundaries is "one reason why I got custody." As she recalled, Barbara—who previously had custody of Jace for more than a decade—"would call David and say 'Can you come help me, he just ran out of the car?'"
However, Jenelle said she fell out with her mom during a family summer trip to Puerto Rico.
Earlier this week, Jenelle claimed that there was a "smear campaign" against David in response to his abuse allegation. "You would think police wouldn't make a one sided police investigation," she wrote on her Instagram Story Oct. 24. "They didn't conduct interviews, didn't ask any information from the parents. This seems like a very bias [sic] situation like everytime before."
She continued at the time, "I feel so violated by the system. Wait until the day you hear the truth."
E! News has reached out to Barbara and David's reps, as well as the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, for comment but hasn't heard back.
