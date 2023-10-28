Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Shares Son Jace Is Living With His Grandma Barbara

Watch : Jenelle Evans' Son Missing Again: New Update

Jenelle Evans is sharing insight into her family's dynamic amid legal drama over her son Jace.

Seven months after regaining full custody of the 14-year-old, the Teen Mom 2 alum shared that Jace—who has a history of running away from home—is back to living with her mom, Barbara Evans, amid her husband David Eason's child abuse allegations.

"He is with her temporarily and they are looking to possibly transport him somewhere else due to his behavior in the past," Jenelle told The Messenger on Oct. 27, adding that her other kids Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 6, are "doing great."

Earlier this month, David was charged with a child abuse misdemeanor in a case involving Jace, according to TMZ. Though Jenelle, 31, did not specify what happened that led to the charge, she did confirm in her new interview that David and Jace were involved in a September incident during which the 35-year-old "searched" the teen and confiscated items.