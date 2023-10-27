Taylor Swift Is Officially a Billionaire

Watch : See Taylor Swift On the Red Carpet of Her "Eras Tour" Movie!

Taylor Swift keeps cruising, can't stop won't stop moving and it has paid off—literally.

The "Bejeweled" singer has officially crossed the threshold into billionaire status with the launch of her Eras Tour, which has reportedly generated as much money as the economies of small nations.

So, how exactly does Taylor's wealth break down? Per Bloomberg, who crowned the Grammy winner with her new financial title, she's gained an $80 million from music sales, has $110 million in current property values, has earned $120 million from streaming earnings, a whopping $370 million in ticket sales and merchandise and the music she's rereleased since 2019 has an estimated $400 million value.

E! News has reached out to Taylor's reps for comment but has not yet heard back.

And the 21 cities the "Anti-Hero" artist has performed in across North America in her first leg of the Eras Tour this year have also received an economic boost, with reported record-breaking hotel revenues and increased visitor spending.

But on Oct. 27, Swfities have their own reason for celebration, with the release of Taylor's fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version). And not only does it include all of the album's original songs, but the new recording also boasts five previously unreleased vault tracks.