Taylor Swift Is Officially a Billionaire

Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour officially launched the Grammy winner into billionaire status. Allow us to break down the major milestone.

Watch: See Taylor Swift On the Red Carpet of Her "Eras Tour" Movie!

Taylor Swift keeps cruising, can't stop won't stop moving and it has paid off—literally. 

The "Bejeweled" singer has officially crossed the threshold into billionaire status with the launch of her Eras Tour, which has reportedly generated as much money as the economies of small nations. 

So, how exactly does Taylor's wealth break down? Per Bloomberg, who crowned the Grammy winner with her new financial title, she's gained an $80 million from music sales, has $110 million in current property values, has earned $120 million from streaming earnings, a whopping $370 million in ticket sales and merchandise and the music she's rereleased since 2019 has an estimated $400 million value.

E! News has reached out to Taylor's reps for comment but has not yet heard back. 

And the 21 cities the "Anti-Hero" artist has performed in across North America in her first leg of the Eras Tour this year have also received an economic boost, with reported record-breaking hotel revenues and increased visitor spending. 

But on Oct. 27, Swfities have their own reason for celebration, with the release of Taylor's fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version). And not only does it include all of the album's original songs, but the new recording also boasts five previously unreleased vault tracks. 

"I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the release of this album I love so dearly," Taylor wrote in an Oct. 27 social media message. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long. This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark. I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you."

And for an in-depth look at all the easter eggs hidden within the five vault tracks, keep reading. 

"Slut!"

Much like Taylor Swift's 1989 song "Blank Space," her vault track "Slut!" addresses public commentary on her love life. "But if I'm all dressed up / They might as well be lookin’ at us," she sings. "And if they call me a 'slut!' / You know it might be worth it for once."

When 1989 was originally released in 2014, a number of its songs—including "Style" and "Out of the Woods"—were rumored to be about Taylor's romance with Harry Styles. And in "Slut!" she offers another hint at her famous muse: "Everyone wants him, that was my crime / The wrong place at the right time / And I break down, then he's pullin' me in / In a world of boys, he's a gentleman."

In a voice memo she shared on Oct. 27, Taylor admitted that had to pick between "Blank Space" and "Slut!" on the original album, saying they both "cheekily play on the discussions at that time of my life around my dating life."

However, one reason she went with "Blank Space" was because it felt more New York to her.

"I always saw 1989 as a New York album but this song to me was always California," she said of the vault track. "I love this song because I think it's really dreamy."

"Say Don't Go"

Similar to how Taylor previously described the relationship that inspired "Out of the Woods"—noting the "number one feeling" she felt in the romance was anxiety—the lyrics to "Say Don't Go," co-written by Diane Warren, closely mirror that same scenario. 

"I've known it from the very start / We’re a shot in the darkest dark," Taylor sings (she'd later use the "shot in the dark" lyrics in her song "Getaway Car" on 2017's reputation album). "Oh no, oh no, I'm unarmed / The waiting is a sadness / Fading into madness / Oh no, oh no, it won't stop."

"I’m standin' on a tightrope alone / I hold my breath a little bit longer," the lyrics continue. "Halfway out the door, but it won't close / I'm holdin' out hope for you to say, 'Don't go' / I would stay forever if you say, 'Don't go.'"

"Now That We Don't Talk"

In the lyrics to "Now That We Don't Talk," Taylor—who was linked to Harry from 2012 until early 2013—seemingly references the One Direction star's hair, which he grew out in 2014.

"You grew your hair long / You got new icons," Taylor sings on the track. "And from the outside / It looks like you're tryin' lives on / I miss the old ways / You didn't have to change / But I guess I don't have a say / Now that we don't talk."

In a voice memo, Taylor called this one of her "favorite" songs that was "left behind," noting they "couldn't get the production right" originally but she now feels her team aced it.

"Suburban Legends"

In "Suburban Legends," Taylor reflects on a past love that received a lot of attention, likely due to the fact that they were two people in the public eye. 

"I didn't come here to make friends / We were born to be suburban legends," Taylor sings on this track. "When you hold me, it holds me together / And you kiss me in a way that's gonna screw me up forever / I know that you still remember / We were born to be national treasures / When you told me we'd get back together / And you kissed me in a way that's gonna screw me up forever."

Over the years, celebrities have compared Hollywood to high school, places filled with whispers and gossip. Taylor even makes a reference to surprising the "whole school" with this specific relationship.

"I had the fantasy that maybe our mismatched star signs / Would surprise the whole school / When I ended up back at our class reunion / Walkin' in with you."

In addition to her relationship with Harry during this era of songs, Taylor also spent time in 2012 with Conor Kennedy, whose family is legendary.

"Is It Over Now?"

Taylor appears to make direct references to the end of her relationship with Harry in "Is It Over Now?"—which she called a "sister" song to "Out of the Woods" and "I Wish You Would."

"Whеn you lost control / Red blood, white snow," she sings in the second verse, which ties back to an accident Taylor mentioned in "Out of the Woods." (Remember when you hit the brakes too soon? Twenty stitches in the hospital room.) 

"Blue dress on a boat," Taylor continues, a nod to a Jan. 2013 photo of her leaving a vacation with Harry after their rumored breakup. "Your new girl is my clone."

The Grammy winner also includes the bold lyric, "You search in every model's bed for somethin' greater, baby," in "Is It Over Now?" as an apparent reference to Harry's relationships that followed their breakup. (He's been linked to models Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold and Camille Rowe over the years.)

The lyrics also offer a connection to another beloved 1989 song, "Clean." In "Clean," Taylor details the aftermath of heartbreak and how she won't risk going back to a relationship after calling it quits with that person. "Ten months sober, I must admit," she sings on that track, "just because you're clean, don't mean you don't miss it."

In "Is It Over Now?," Taylor writes about a similar time period: "Let's fast forward to 300 takeout coffees later," which, if you had one coffee a day, would be nearly 10 months. So, as they say, the math is mathing.

1989 (Taylor's Version) is out now.

