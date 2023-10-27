Taylor Swift Slams Sexualization of Her Female Friendships in 1989 (Taylor's Version) Prologue

Watch : Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Reunite for Dinner Date

Welcome to Taylor Swift's truth.

The pop superstar looked back at her iconic girl squad era in a lengthy prologue penned for 1989 (Taylor's Version), recalling how during the making of the 2014 album—which she re-recorded in her quest to take ownership of all her music—she "swore off hanging out with guys" to avoid sparking romance rumors.

"It became clear to me that for me there was no such thing as casual dating, or even having a male friend who you platonically hang out with," Taylor wrote Oct. 27. "If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him."

In response to the public fascination about her love life, Taylor said she "swore off dating" to focus on her female friendships, reasoning that if "I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn't sensationalize or sexualize that—right?"

Unfortunately, the singer was far from out of the woods and in the clear. As she noted, "I would learn later on that people could and people would."