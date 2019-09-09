Kelly Clarkson gives credit where credit is due.

Back in July, when Taylor Swift revealed Scooter Braun had acquired her life's work, the American Idol alum stepped up to offer some sage advice. "@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions," she tweeted at the time. "I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point."

But as it turns out, the Grammy winner didn't come up with the idea on her own. Rather, she was inspired by her mother-in-law, Reba McEntire.

"I wasn't really trying to defend or offend anyone," Clarkson explained on Sunday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It was more like Reba told me she did that…She re-cut all her music and did the same musicians, same everything. That's where I got the idea."