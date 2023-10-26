Cameron Diaz Has the Perfect Pitch for "Best Dad Ever" Benji Madden's Next Album

Cameron Diaz has an idea for Benji Madden's next Anthem.
The Bad Teacher actress recently revealed that though her husband is a pop-punk rockstar in public, at home with their daughter Raddix, 3, his music sings a different tune.
"He's like, you know, Benj at home with being the best dad ever, running all of his businesses," Cameron told Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show appearance on Oct. 26, before praising her husband's recent performance with his band Good Charlotte in Las Vegas. "And then he just gets up there, and he's like, 'Yeah all right, pyro!'"
And when Jimmy asked if he does songs at home for Raddix, Cameron confirmed, "Yeah he makes up—I'm like, 'Why don't we just, you need to do a kids album.' Because he has like the best songs. They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her, and she knows the words, and it's the sweetest thing ever."
"It really is. It's so—it kills me," she added with a hand to her heart. "He has some bangers, I'm telling you."
Benji and Cameron welcomed Raddix in Dec. 2019 after tying the knot in 2015. Over the years, the two have often given glimpses into their relationship on social media—especially for the milestones. Recently, Benji showed his wife some extra love for her 51st birthday.
"I'm off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen," the 44-year-old captioned a picture of his wife on Instagram Aug. 30, "so today, it's a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else. You do it all."
"So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man - I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you're feeling it," the musician continued. "I love you forever always yours true love Happy Birthday Cameron."
And the feeling couldn't be more mutual, with Cameron commenting, "There's no one else I would rather do this life with. We are so blessed.. I you with all my [heart]."
To see more of the couple's most rocking moments over the years, keep reading.