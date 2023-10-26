Cameron Diaz Has the Perfect Pitch for "Best Dad Ever" Benji Madden's Next Album

Watch : Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Girl

Cameron Diaz has an idea for Benji Madden's next Anthem.

The Bad Teacher actress recently revealed that though her husband is a pop-punk rockstar in public, at home with their daughter Raddix, 3, his music sings a different tune.

"He's like, you know, Benj at home with being the best dad ever, running all of his businesses," Cameron told Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show appearance on Oct. 26, before praising her husband's recent performance with his band Good Charlotte in Las Vegas. "And then he just gets up there, and he's like, 'Yeah all right, pyro!'"

And when Jimmy asked if he does songs at home for Raddix, Cameron confirmed, "Yeah he makes up—I'm like, 'Why don't we just, you need to do a kids album.' Because he has like the best songs. They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her, and she knows the words, and it's the sweetest thing ever."

"It really is. It's so—it kills me," she added with a hand to her heart. "He has some bangers, I'm telling you."