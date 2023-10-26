Cameron Diaz Has the Perfect Pitch for "Best Dad Ever" Benji Madden's Next Album

Cameron Diaz recently revealed her rockstar husband Benji Madden makes up songs for their daughter Raddix—and she says they're so good they deserve their own album.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Oct 26, 2023 2:17 PMTags
Benji MaddenCameron DiazCeleb KidsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Girl

Cameron Diaz has an idea for Benji Madden's next Anthem. 

The Bad Teacher actress recently revealed that though her husband is a pop-punk rockstar in public, at home with their daughter Raddix, 3, his music sings a different tune.

"He's like, you know, Benj at home with being the best dad ever, running all of his businesses," Cameron told Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show appearance on Oct. 26, before praising her husband's recent performance with his band Good Charlotte in Las Vegas. "And then he just gets up there, and he's like, 'Yeah all right, pyro!'"

And when Jimmy asked if he does songs at home for Raddix, Cameron confirmed, "Yeah he makes up—I'm like, 'Why don't we just, you need to do a kids album.' Because he has like the best songs. They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her, and she knows the words, and it's the sweetest thing ever."

"It really is. It's so—it kills me," she added with a hand to her heart. "He has some bangers, I'm telling you."

photos
Cameron Diaz Through the Years

Benji and Cameron welcomed Raddix in Dec. 2019 after tying the knot in 2015. Over the years, the two have often given glimpses into their relationship on social media—especially for the milestones. Recently, Benji showed his wife some extra love for her 51st birthday

Ricky Vigil M / Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

2

Andy Cohen Details "Weird" 2016 Interview With Britney Spears

3

Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Reacts to Her Memoir Revelation on Him

"I'm off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen," the 44-year-old captioned a picture of his wife on Instagram Aug. 30, "so today, it's a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else. You do it all."

"So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man - I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you're feeling it," the musician continued. "I love you forever always yours true love Happy Birthday Cameron."

And the feeling couldn't be more mutual, with Cameron commenting, "There's no one else I would rather do this life with. We are so blessed.. I you with all my [heart]."

To see more of the couple's most rocking moments over the years, keep reading. 

Instagram
December 2014: Engagement Rumors

One month before tying the knot, Cameron Diaz flashed what appeared to be an engagement ring from Benji Madden

Instagram
Jan. 5, 2015: Married!

Surprise! The two tie the knot at the actress' Beverly Hills home.

Instagram
March 2015: Wearing His Love

Benji gets a tattoo of his Cameron's name on his chest.

Instagram
April 2016: Cameron Opens Up

The There's Something About Mary star opens up on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show about how she and Benji met.

"The first thing I said when I first met my husband was, 'He's hot,'" she says. "How come I didn't know this before? We had never been in the same circle."

Cameron adds that they formally met when she hosted a dinner party at her house with his brother Joel Madden and sister-in-law Nicole Richie. Joel asked if he could invite Benji. Cameron says, "Then I saw him again. Wait a second, still hot!" 

Instagram
June 2018: Back to Italy

The two vacation in Italy again.

Instagram
August 2019: Cameron Reflects on Marriage

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she tells InStyle about Benji. "My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

Photo by BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
January 2020: Oh, Baby!

Cameron and Benji announce on Instagram that they have welcomed a baby girlRaddix Madden.

Instagram
August 2023: Birthday Love

"I'm off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen," Benji wrote on Instagram. "so today, it's a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

2

Andy Cohen Details "Weird" 2016 Interview With Britney Spears

3

Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Reacts to Her Memoir Revelation on Him

4

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Break Silence on Romance Rumors

5

The Golden Bachelor Just Delivered 3 Heartbreaking Exits