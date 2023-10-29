Hilarie Burton Raving About Jeffrey Dean Morgan Will Make You Believe in Soulmates

Every day we understand a little more why Izzie Stevens cut those LVAD wires on Grey's Anatomy. Because Denny Duquette—sorry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan—just might be a guy worth losing your medical license over.

Take it from his IRL wife Hilarie Burton Morgan, who had just wrapped a tumultuous six-year stint on One Tree Hill in 2009 when her costar Daneel Ackles and husband Jensen Ackles played matchmaker.

"I had left a very toxic situation and I was like, 'I'm never gonna act again. I'm done, retired,'" Hilarie recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. And Jeffrey, Jensen's Supernatural costar, "was the first person that was like, 'Great, I'm in love with you. I don't care what you do.'"

Having acted since she was in preschool, "so much of my worth in my relationships had been based in, I was the actor, that's what my role was," noted the 41-year-old. "And so to have a person be like, 'I don't care what you do for a living was so empowering."