Suki Waterhouse Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Robert Pattinson

You better hold on tight for this news.

Suki Waterhouse is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Robert Pattinson. Following weeks of pregnancy rumors, the Daisy Jones and the Six actress confirmed the news while performing onstage at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City Nov. 19.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer told the crowd, gesturing toward her baby bump, which she showcased in a glittering silver mini dress. "I'm not sure if it's working."

Suki's pregnancy comes five years after she and the Twilight alum first sparked romance rumors while out on a PDA-filled movie date to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London.

"Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it," an eyewitness told E! News in July 2018. "They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki's hair and gave her another loving kiss."