Suki Waterhouse Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Robert Pattinson

Five years after Suki Waterhouse sparked romance rumors with Robert Pattinson, the Daisy Jones and the Six actress is pregnant with her and the Twilight alum's first baby.

By Jess Cohen Nov 20, 2023 1:23 AMTags
BabiesPregnanciesRobert PattinsonCouplesCelebritiesSuki Waterhouse
Watch: Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut at Dior Show

You better hold on tight for this news.

Suki Waterhouse is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Robert Pattinson. Following weeks of pregnancy rumors, the Daisy Jones and the Six actress confirmed the news while performing onstage at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City Nov. 19.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer told the crowd, gesturing toward her baby bump, which she showcased in a glittering silver mini dress. "I'm not sure if it's working."

Suki's pregnancy comes five years after she and the Twilight alum first sparked romance rumors while out on a PDA-filled movie date to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London. 

"Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it," an eyewitness told E! News in July 2018. "They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki's hair and gave her another loving kiss."

photos
34 Surprising Secrets About the Twilight Franchise Revealed

At the time, a separate source confirmed to E! that Rob, 37, and Suki, 31, were "casually dating" following his split from former fiancée FKA Twigs.

"Rob likes to have fun when he has breaks in-between filming," the insider noted, "and him and Suki have a great time together."

Over the next few years, the couple's bond continued to grow stronger. "They are very solid in their relationship," another insider told E! in Nov. 2021, who noted Rob and Suki are "always just totally joined at the hip."

The following year, Rob himself made a rare comment about his relationship with the model, sharing how his leading lady IRL reacted to his performance in The Batman

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Trending Stories

1

Suki Waterhouse Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Robert Pattinson

2

Patrick Mahomes Weighs in on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance

3

Jared Leto Responds to Suggestion He Looks Like Scott Disick

"It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing," he told Jimmy Kimmel in Feb. 2022. "Because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching kind of superhero movies. And just seeing it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and just touched it right there [to her cheek] and I could feel a little tear and I was like, 'No way!'"

Weeks later, Rob told E! News that Suki's reaction was "such a lovely surprise," calling the moment "very, very touching."

As for Suki, the singer has also provided the occasional glimpse into her and Rob's private romance. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times in February. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Keep reading to revisit Rob and Suki's romance over the years...

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

Earlier this year, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Suki Waterhouse Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Robert Pattinson

2

Jared Leto Responds to Suggestion He Looks Like Scott Disick

3

Patrick Mahomes Weighs in on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance

4

Miss Universe 2023 Winner Is Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

5

Nicole Kidman Reveals Big Little Lies Season 3 Is Coming