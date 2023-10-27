Proof That Celebrities Enjoy Dressing Up as Other Stars as Much as We Do

Watch : Kendall Jenner Trolls Herself in Cucumber Halloween Costume

As excited as we are to see stars bring some Kenergy this Halloween, we'd argue there's something even more fantastic than life in plastic.

Because what feels more stars-are-the-same-as-us-mere-mortals than seeing your favorite celebrity all dolled up as their favorite celebrity? Take Kim Kardashian, who has marked Halloween dressed as Madonna, Aaliyah, Selena Quintanilla and her "number one style icon" Cher.

"She's always had the sickest style," the reality star said of turning back time to dress as the musician for a 2017 cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia. "I'm obsessed with her."

And then there are the stars who see the holiday as an opportunity to show their loved one that they're obsessed with them. See: Jessica Biel doing her best Justin Timberlake impression in a permed wig as her husband gamely dressed as her microphone.

"This was all his idea," she revealed days later during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, saying the NSYNC standout said, "'You're gonna do this.'"