Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Get Married One Month After Welcoming Baby Boy

Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs shared they tied the knot in a sweet picture with their 1-month-old son Benny.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' paradise just got a whole lot sweeter.

The couple revealed they got married about a month after welcoming their first baby together, a boy named Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin.

They shared photos on Instagram of the celebration, including a black-and-white snap of Becca and Thomas' hands wrapped around their son's—showing an up-close look at their wedding rings.

A second pic captured the pair kissing in front of what appears to be a courthouse while holding the newborn, and a third shot saw Becca, 33, and Thomas, 31, posing with a stroller as the former Bachelorette star held a yellow envelope titled "Marriage Records." 

They captioned the joint Oct. 20 post, "10/13/23 | Mr. & Mrs."

The same day, Thomas shared details about the ceremony on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Shoutout @Mikeyplaneta for coming through big last second to marry us!" alongside a smiling pic of the trio.

As for the witness to their matrimony? It was none other than their waiter, as Thomas shared a snap of himself, Becca and their baby beside the restaurant worker.

And their fellow Bachelor Nation members rushed to the comments section to share their well wishes for the newlyweds. Becca Tilley wrote, "I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!!!!! Perfection! So happy for you both!" while Ashley Iaconetti said, "Ahhh, congratulations!! This is awesome!"

A month before their nuptials, Becca and Thomas—who met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021—gave a glimpse into their life as parents, detailing the sweet meaning behind their baby boy's name.

"Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised," their joint Instagram post said. "Lee is for Thomas's father who sacrifices so much for this country and others. And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self-explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole."

Becca Kufrin/ Instagram

Sharing how much their little one means to them, Becca and Thomas gushed, "No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one's abundance and can't believe we are parents to this gift."

Of course, another memorable moment in their love story came in May 2022, when Becca got down on one knee to propose to Thomas, who followed suit five months later.

"What I loved most is out of all of—this sounds terrible, but out of all the engagements I've had—this was the first one that really felt like my own and just so special for us and for the relationship," Becca told E! News at the time. "It was just the most intimate moment."

