Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Get Married One Month After Welcoming Baby Boy

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' paradise just got a whole lot sweeter.

The couple revealed they got married about a month after welcoming their first baby together, a boy named Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin.

They shared photos on Instagram of the celebration, including a black-and-white snap of Becca and Thomas' hands wrapped around their son's—showing an up-close look at their wedding rings.

A second pic captured the pair kissing in front of what appears to be a courthouse while holding the newborn, and a third shot saw Becca, 33, and Thomas, 31, posing with a stroller as the former Bachelorette star held a yellow envelope titled "Marriage Records."

They captioned the joint Oct. 20 post, "10/13/23 | Mr. & Mrs."

The same day, Thomas shared details about the ceremony on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Shoutout @Mikeyplaneta for coming through big last second to marry us!" alongside a smiling pic of the trio.

As for the witness to their matrimony? It was none other than their waiter, as Thomas shared a snap of himself, Becca and their baby beside the restaurant worker.