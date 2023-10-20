Lisa Rinna's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Resignation Email Revealed

Although it's been nearly a year since Lisa Rinna gave up her diamond, fans are still getting new insight into her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
In fact, a sneak peek at the Bravo series' season 13 premiere reveals the Melrose Place actress' resignation email for the first time.
The preview first teases the ladies coming together for Dorit Kemsley's spiritual retreat. Erika Jayne is especially nervous to see her costars for the first time since the explosive season 12 reunion and her BFF's departure from the show.
"I come to the retreat feeling two things," the singer admits. "One, I knew I was vicious at the time. Two, I was also protecting myself and I had to stick up for myself. So, I am walking in like a man of my own island. My friend is gone."
Then, a screen shot of Lisa's resignation email to NBCUniversal dated Sept. 10, 2022 at 12:13 a.m. is flashed across the screen.
"I will not be renewing my contract and I will not be coming back to RHOBH," the note reads. "Thank you so much for 8 years!!!! All the best, Lisa."
Though Lisa privately left the show last fall, she didn't publicly announce her exit until January.
"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," the 60-year-old said in a statement to E! News at the time. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"
As for why? Her bitter season 12 feud with Kathy Hilton definitely played a part.
"The way the fanbase reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started," Lisa told The Evening Standard's ES Magazine in May. "I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I've ever seen in print in my life, and it's a reality show! It's a stupid show! I thought, 'It's time to go.' I'm not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you."
See new drama play out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
Keep reading to see the new cast photos and to learn more about season 13.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)