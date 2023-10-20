Lisa Rinna's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Resignation Email Revealed

Nearly one year after Lisa Rinna shocked fans by leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the actress' resignation letter was revealed in a teaser for the Bravo series' new season 13.

Although it's been nearly a year since Lisa Rinna gave up her diamond, fans are still getting new insight into her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In fact, a sneak peek at the Bravo series' season 13 premiere reveals the Melrose Place actress' resignation email for the first time.

The preview first teases the ladies coming together for Dorit Kemsley's spiritual retreat. Erika Jayne is especially nervous to see her costars for the first time since the explosive season 12 reunion and her BFF's departure from the show.

"I come to the retreat feeling two things," the singer admits. "One, I knew I was vicious at the time. Two, I was also protecting myself and I had to stick up for myself. So, I am walking in like a man of my own island. My friend is gone."

Then, a screen shot of Lisa's resignation email to NBCUniversal dated Sept. 10, 2022 at 12:13 a.m. is flashed across the screen.

"I will not be renewing my contract and I will not be coming back to RHOBH," the note reads. "Thank you so much for 8 years!!!! All the best, Lisa."

Though Lisa privately left the show last fall, she didn't publicly announce her exit until January.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," the 60-year-old said in a statement to E! News at the time. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

As for why? Her bitter season 12 feud with Kathy Hilton definitely played a part. 

"The way the fanbase reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started," Lisa told The Evening Standard's ES Magazine in May. "I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I've ever seen in print in my life, and it's a reality show! It's a stupid show! I thought, 'It's time to go.' I'm not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you."

See new drama play out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Keep reading to see the new cast photos and to learn more about season 13. 

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Cast

In the aftermath of last season’s turbulent ending, the women find themselves attempting to navigate their fractured friend group. When Dorit enlists a spiritual guru to help them find their way back, the ladies confront their issues head on and begin to mend hurt feelings. Grappling with the demands of family life and growing businesses, however, they quickly realize all might not be what it seems in the picturesque 90210.

Bravo

Erika Jayne

A focused Erika Jayne eyes a career comeback, and she works to rebuild her life despite ongoing legal battles brought on by her now estranged ex-husband. Things are finally looking up when Erika lands herself a hard-earned Las Vegas residency, but bubbling self-doubt due to a four-year performance hiatus has her questioning whether she can pull it off.

Bravo

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is a diamond under pressure, struggling to cope amid her most challenging year yet. With her 27-year marriage in turmoil and her relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton in limbo, Kyle reaches her breaking point after the tabloids – and those closest to her – question her budding friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais has cracked the code to success in Hollywood, starring in a film that she also executive produces for the first time. When one of her teenage boys unexpectedly confronts her over her parenting style, however, Garcelle finds herself in uncharted territory. Wondering if she’s doing it all wrong, she attempts to change her approach with both her sons.

Bravo

Sutton Stracke

Determined to reclaim the self-confidence she lost during her marriage, Southern socialite Sutton Stracke takes her professional life by the reins. Needing a bit of guidance in the romance department, however, she turns to one of Beverly Hills’ top dating coaches to get to the bottom of her one-date woes. When Sutton takes Kyle to task over setbacks in their friendship, tensions among the group take a turn for the worse.

Bravo

Annemarie Wiley

Introduced to the group through her friend and neighbor, Kyle, newcomer Annemarie Wiley is a force to be reckoned with. A certified registered nurse anesthetist who thrives under pressure and knows her facts, she’s not afraid to call out the women when they speak out of turn. Going head-to-head with Sutton and Crystal over a few questionable comments, she quickly finds her footing with the ladies.

Bravo

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley continues to deal with PTSD caused by her home invasion, which proves especially difficult after she’s robbed again. On top of this, she and PK attempt to work their way back from an issue that almost cost them their marriage. 

Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff has found her voice within the group, holding her own after one of the women questions what she stands for. She soon finds she can’t win them all, however, when her need for control gets the best of her and threatens her relationship with her brother.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

