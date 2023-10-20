Lisa Rinna's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Resignation Email Revealed

Watch : Lisa Rinna Gushes Over Beyonce & Erika Jayne Concerts

Although it's been nearly a year since Lisa Rinna gave up her diamond, fans are still getting new insight into her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In fact, a sneak peek at the Bravo series' season 13 premiere reveals the Melrose Place actress' resignation email for the first time.

The preview first teases the ladies coming together for Dorit Kemsley's spiritual retreat. Erika Jayne is especially nervous to see her costars for the first time since the explosive season 12 reunion and her BFF's departure from the show.

"I come to the retreat feeling two things," the singer admits. "One, I knew I was vicious at the time. Two, I was also protecting myself and I had to stick up for myself. So, I am walking in like a man of my own island. My friend is gone."

Then, a screen shot of Lisa's resignation email to NBCUniversal dated Sept. 10, 2022 at 12:13 a.m. is flashed across the screen.

"I will not be renewing my contract and I will not be coming back to RHOBH," the note reads. "Thank you so much for 8 years!!!! All the best, Lisa."